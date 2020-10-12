Haryana Police increases accidental death insurance cover for retired staff

The Haryana Police has increased the accidental death insurance cover for its pensioners from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said on Monday. He said according to the agreement inked with HDFC Bank, Haryana Police pensioners up to the age of 70 will get an enhanced compensation of Rs 30 lakh in case of an accidental death.

As per the MoU, the pensioners should have received the last salary in their account with HDFC Bank and continue to get their pension in the same account, a release of the Police Department said. However, if any employee has already retired and wants to get his pension from HDFC Bank, then the retiree may need to open a separate pension account with the bank, which is also empanelled by the Haryana Government for payment of pension through the e-pension system.

Keeping in view the arduous nature of duty, Additional Director General of Police Virk said Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava has been frequently taking important decisions for the welfare of officers and jawans. “Now the revision of the agreement will further build a sense of security among pensioners,” said Virk as per the release.

In another welfare measure, Virk said the Haryana Police had recently decided that a police official up to the rank of inspector could be posted at the place of his or her choice, including in their home districts, six months prior to attaining the age of superannuation..