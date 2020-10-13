Left Menu
UK to provide K1 billion COVID-19 support fund for informal trader around Southern Africa

The United Kingdom has decided to provide 1 million pounds (about K1 billion) funding to implement a program with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support informal traders, according to a news report by Nayasa Times.

The fund will be beneficial for those who rely on trading across the borders around Southern Africa for their livelihoods and income to ensure traders can do business safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office, UK minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, made the announcement during his visit to Malawi and Zambia last week.

The minister said, "From farmers selling their crops at regional markets, to growing African businesses exporting to global markets, traders across Southern African are an important and growing driver of regional business, investment, and prosperity."

"The UK support to help both formal and informal traders to move their goods quickly and safely will help Southern African trade to not just survive the economic consequences of COVID-19, but thrive in the future."

During his visit to Malawi and Zambia, the Minister for Africa also heard about the impact of corvid-19 restrictions on the livelihoods of informal traders across the region and announced the further UK support to help cross-border businesses trade safely during the pandemic.

Through the partnership, the UK and the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM)will provide advice and training to traders, governments, and border agencies, so that keyboarder posts in Zambia, South Africa, Malawi, and the wider region can be open and safe spaces for traders to resume their business legally and safely.

