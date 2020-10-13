Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia investigating reports that China has halted coal imports

Australia is investigating media reports that China has stopped taking its coal shipments, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, adding that such import quotas to support China's market were "not uncommon". Trade industry reports late last week suggested that some Chinese ports had been told not to accept Australian thermal and metallurgical coal, and that Australian shipments were being sold along to other markets at the last minute.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:21 IST
Australia investigating reports that China has halted coal imports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia is investigating media reports that China has stopped taking its coal shipments, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, adding that such import quotas to support China's market were "not uncommon".

Trade industry reports late last week suggested that some Chinese ports had been told not to accept Australian thermal and metallurgical coal, and that Australian shipments were being sold along to other markets at the last minute. China's imports of coal had been expected to slow in the second half, after heavy imports earlier this year met with weaker than expected demand due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

"When it comes to coal, in China they do have their own coal industry and it is not uncommon that from time to time the Chinese government will have domestic quotas to support local production and local jobs in China," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told journalists at a briefing in Queensland state. "The arrangements they put around domestic quotas in coal production is not unusual," he said, adding that Australia's trade minister was investigating.

Traders and analysts said the halt could protect China's its own struggling coal industry while allowing the perception it was taking a swipe at Australia without making such a move official. China imposed hefty duties on barley in May and in August said it would investigate whether Australian wine was being dumped into its market.

"We think it's another concerted effort by authorities to support the domestic market," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a report. "As such, we don't see any medium term implications. Nevertheless, this will weigh on prices of premium hard coking coal. Cargoes are taking a long time to be sold amid the confusion, with buyers treading carefully." Singapore coking coal futures and Newcastle thermal coal futures fell to their lowest in around two weeks on Monday, the most recent data showed.

Still, two traders and two analysts, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, pointed to China's aggravation with Australia's political positions as a factor behind the decision. Diplomatic relations between the two countries soured in 2018 when Australia banned China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from participating in its nascent fifth-generation (5G) broadband network.

Australia's call for an independent inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus - which first emerged in China - further angered the government in Beijing. On Oct. 8, trade publication IHS Markit reported that authorities at ports in Bayuquan and Jingtang in northern China and Fangcheng in the south had told buyers that Australian cargo would be rejected from discharge and clearing, effective Oct. 1. China's "Golden Week" public holiday spanned Oct. 1-7.

China is the biggest importer of Australian coal, taking 27% of its metallurgical coal in the year to June and 20% of its thermal coal. Coal was Australia's second-largest export last year, behind iron ore, worth A$55 billion ($39.52 billion). In the past month, China's overall coal imports have been trending lower, with a steep drop seen in Australian cargoes and a milder drop seen in those from Indonesia, against an uptick in imports from Russia, China customs data showed, according to Rodrigo Echeverri at Noble Group.

Analysts forecast imports to fall by a quarter this year from last to about 80 million tonnes.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi releases autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society. Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil served ...

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5 in the three months to August, up from 4.1 in the three months to July, even before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job protection plan. Economists polled by Reuters ...

French government cannot rule out option of COVID curfew, says minister

French government minister Marlene Schiappa said on Tuesday the government could not rule out imposing a curfew on cities such as Paris to curb the spread of COVID-19.Everything is being examined. Nothing can be excluded, she told LCI telev...

Bad situations ‘only get worse’ without disaster risk governance, UN chief says on International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres warned that without good disaster risk governance, bad situations only get worse. To reduce the impacts of climate change, lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020