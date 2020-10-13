Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon pitches early holiday shopping with fall 'Prime Day' event

"Amazon's Prime Day means more injuries and unacceptable levels of stress for its workforce," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement. "During normal times it’s a grueling period for workers.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:30 IST
Amazon pitches early holiday shopping with fall 'Prime Day' event

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday began 48 hours of promotions as part of "Prime Day," a closely watched marketing event the company had postponed due to operational challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. The event, typically held in July to boost summer sales, is now a kickoff to what will be an earlier holiday shopping season. The member-only discounts are a key way Amazon markets Prime, a fast-shipping and media-streaming service that incentivizes subscribers to do more shopping on Amazon.

Rivals Walmart Inc and Target Corp are meanwhile hosting promotions at the same time. Online sales may prove critical for retailers as the pandemic forestalls the typical crowds at stores after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. At the pandemic's outset, Amazon was focused on shipping essential items to shoppers. Now its aim is to help customers with their holiday lists on Prime Day, said Jamil Ghani, a company vice president.

"It kicks off the holiday season," he told Reuters last month. Amazon is bringing the event to Turkey and Brazil for the first time. In Latin America, Amazon has faced an uphill battle with local rivals.

A report by news site Reveal said the week around last year's Prime Day was the most dangerous for injuries at Amazon's fulfillment centers, prompting criticism by a prominent union. "Amazon's Prime Day means more injuries and unacceptable levels of stress for its workforce," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement.

"During normal times it’s a grueling period for workers. During a global pandemic it may well push workers beyond their limit," he said. Amazon disputed the claims, saying employees' performance expectations and injury rates are not higher during the holiday season.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority," it said in a statement.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...

Subex appoints Suresh Chintada as Chief Technology Officer

Digital technology provider Subex has appointed Suresh Chintada as its new Chief Technology Officer CTO. Suresh Chintada brings with him his wide-ranging leadership, managerial and technical expertise accrued across his overall experience o...

Maharashtra: BJP stages protest demanding temple reopening amid COVID, party leaders detained

BJP leader Prasad Lad and other party workers were detained in Mumbai on Tuesday as they staged protests outside Siddhivinayak and Shirdi Sai Baba temples to demand the opening of all the temples in the state amid COVID-19. During the prote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020