Commenting on the fresh fundraising, Pepper Content Co-founder, and CEO Anirudh Singla said the company aims to build virtual content teams for any company globally, by providing them a product that simplifies content operations and gives the customer the ability to strategise, create, distribute and manage all their content projects at one place. Lightspeed India Partner Dev Khare said Pepper Content's vision is to use its market platform to enable any company around the world to source content on-demand, with high quality, and at scale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:33 IST
Pepper Content raises USD 4.2 mn in funding round led by Lightspeed India
Content marketplace start-up, Pepper Content on Tuesday said it has raised USD 4.2 million (around Rs 30 crore) in Series A funding round led by Lightspeed India. The fresh fund will be used to enter into new content categories such as video and audio, expand into new geographies like Southeast Asia while continuing to scale up its current product for customers and creators alike, the company said in a statement.

The funding was led by Lightspeed India and many leading angels investors such as Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy, Miten Sampat, ex-Times Internet, Akhil Paul of Caparo Group, and Dilip Khandelwal, Ex-MD, SAP Labs India among others. Commenting on the fresh fundraising, Pepper Content Co-founder, and CEO Anirudh Singla said the company aims to build virtual content teams for any company globally, by providing them a product that simplifies content operations and gives the customer the ability to strategize, create, distribute and manage all their content projects at one place.

Lightspeed India Partner Dev Khare said Pepper Content's vision is to use its market platform to enable any company around the world to source content on-demand, with high quality, and at scale. "Not only is every company a software company these days, but every company is a content company," Khare added.

Launched in October 2017, Pepper Content said it envisions "creators to leverage their strengths in the best manner, by helping them connect and collaborate with businesses looking to solve their content marketing needs flexibly". The company's curated creators have created over one lakh content pieces through the platform, earning more than USD 400,000 in creator fees in the first two years, it said.

At present, Pepper Content works with over 400 customers, including e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Swiggy; financial services, and insurance companies like Max Bupa, Paytm, and Edelweiss; healthcare providers such as Apollo Hospitals; software firms such as Adobe and Cerner.

