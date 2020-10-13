Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks recover early losses on upbeat auto sales, trade data

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,359.75. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.18%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:56 IST
China stocks recover early losses on upbeat auto sales, trade data
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

China's stocks reversed early losses to close firmer on Tuesday, as sentiment was lifted by strong domestic trade performances, which signalled that Chinese exporters are making a brisk recovery from the pandemic's hit to overseas orders.

** Automobile sales in China rose 12.8% in September from the same month last year, showed official data released on Tuesday, marking the sixth consecutive month of gains, as the world's biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during the coronavirus lockdown.

** Sentiment was also underpinned by trade data, which showed China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to the world's second-biggest economy. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,359.75. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.33%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.67% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.264%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.18%. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd, up 10.18%, followed by Jilin Forest Industry Co Ltd, gaining 10.03% and Suzhou Etron Technologies Co Ltd, up by 10.01%.

Also Read: Senior Chinese diplomat says China will keep opening up

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. Considering a plea by the Kerala government, seeking to...

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...

Subex appoints Suresh Chintada as Chief Technology Officer

Digital technology provider Subex has appointed Suresh Chintada as its new Chief Technology Officer CTO. Suresh Chintada brings with him his wide-ranging leadership, managerial and technical expertise accrued across his overall experience o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020