Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Chinese diplomat says China will keep opening up

At the United Nations last week, Trump repeated his accusation that China was responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Wang also said China would take part in multilateral cooperation on coronavirus vaccine research for the world's benefit.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:28 IST
Senior Chinese diplomat says China will keep opening up

China will keep opening up its economy to the wider world and is committed to building an open global economy, the government's senior diplomat said on Monday.

China has expanded access for foreign investors, State Councillor Wang Yi said in a forum organised by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It has taken steps such as shortening its Negative List which detail sectors and industries that are restricted or prohibited to foreign firms, he said. Wang also made repeated veiled attacks on the United States in his speech, without naming the country or President Donald Trump.

He contrasted China's pledges to uphold multilateralism with "some countries" which he said had turned the United Nations General Assembly into a "theatre for self-serving political shows and an arena to provoke conflict and confrontation and to divide the whole world". Relations between China and the United States are tense over a number of issues from trade to the situation in Hong Kong. At the United Nations last week, Trump repeated his accusation that China was responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

Wang also said China would take part in multilateral cooperation on coronavirus vaccine research for the world's benefit. "China will contribute to the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in all developing countries," he said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel visited Kremlin critic Navalny in hospital

German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a personal visit to Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny while he was undergoing treatment in a Berlin hospital for poisoning, in what Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called a murderous att...

Defence Ministry approves acquisition of arms, military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore

The defence ministry on Monday approved the procurement of arms and military equipment worth Rs 2,290 crore, including around 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US for troops guarding the borders with China and Pakistan, officials sai...

Soccer-Mourinho says fixture congestion will force Spurs to sacrifice League Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes their packed fixture schedule will force them to prioritise the more lucrative Europa League over the League Cup in a bid to avoid further injuries in the squad. Spurs host Chelsea on Tuesday...

Bengal in process of recruiting 2,000 'van sahayaks'

The West Bengal government is in the process of recruiting 2,000 van sahayaks forest assistants from areas adjoining forested regions to reduce man-animal conflicts and prevent wildlife poaching and timber smuggling, a senior forest officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020