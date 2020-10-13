London stocks retreat as coronavirus, Brexit doubts weigh

Left Menu
UK stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about the economic impact of new coronavirus-led business restrictions, with investors also booking profits ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UK stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about the economic impact of new coronavirus-led business restrictions, with investors also booking profits ahead of a self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit deal with the European Union. The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 retreated from four-month highs, led by aero, travel, and leisure and financial stocks.

Data showed Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, even before the end of the government's broad coronavirus job protection plan. In company news, clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc tumbled 12.8% after posting a plunge in sales due to the coronavirus crisis in the first half of the year.

