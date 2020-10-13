Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany says Brexit talks in "critical" stage

Trade talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom are at a "critical" stage, a German minister said on Tuesday, demanding "substantive" moves from London on key sticking points: fisheries, dispute settling and fair competition guarantees. Time is running out," Roth said on arriving for talks with his EU peers on Brexit.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:30 IST
Germany says Brexit talks in "critical" stage

Trade talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom are at a "critical" stage, a German minister said on Tuesday, demanding "substantive" moves from London on key sticking points: fisheries, dispute settling and fair competition guarantees. German EU affairs minister, Michael Roth, said the EU was working hard for a deal both sides could accept but that it was also ready for the most damaging split, without an accord to keep on trading without tariffs or quotas from 2021.

"We are at a very critical stage in the negotiations and we are extremely under pressure. Time is running out," Roth said on arriving for talks with his EU peers on Brexit. "That's why we expect substantial progress by our friends in the United Kingdom in key areas in particular on governance, level playing field and fisheries."

Also Read: Health News Roundup: Coronavirus infections could hit 19,200 a day in Germany; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana wishes to host 2027 AFCON soccer finals, says Tumiso Rakgare

After the news that Cameroon will host the 2021 AFCON edition, now Botswana has wished of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON soccer finals, according to a news report by News Ghana.The minister of youth empowerment, sport, and cul...

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into irregularities in Life Mission project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. Considering a plea by the Kerala government, seeking to...

UK jobless rate hits 4.5% as work-protection plan nears end

Britains unemployment rate rose by more than expected in the three months to August, before the end of the governments broad coronavirus job-protection plan and the imposition of new restrictions to slow the pandemic.The jobless rate rose t...

Australian politician sought to broker Chinese deals in Pacific islands, inquiry hears

An Australian politician who was in a secret relationship with the premier of the countrys biggest state economy sought to broker deals and set up government meetings for Chinese businessmen wanting to establish a casino and businesses in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020