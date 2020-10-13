Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers' benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth of the sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:10 IST
Govt asks agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules

The government on Tuesday asked the agro-chemicals industry to come out with new molecules of global standards for the farmers' benefit, while industry body CropLife India pitched for stable policy and regulatory regime to boost the growth of the sector. Addressing a digital conference, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said: "The crop protection industry should share propositions to make crop protection products which are newer, safer and more effective, for the benefit of the farmers".

Indian agro-chemicals industry is a champion sector and is all set and open to align with best international practices and regulatory reforms, a statement issued by the industry body quoted the minister as saying. Rupala said the government is also looking at a cluster approach for imparting quality education and extension services for the farmers and asked the industry to support this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, National Rainfed Area Authority CEO Ashok Dalwai said India needs to be the market hub as the country has a virtuous infrastructure and regulatory system to promote the sector. Going forward, globally accepted policy incentives such as data protection, digital technology (drones and services solutions) from industry and channel partners will help achieve the goals, he added.

Additional Secretary in Fertilizers and Chemicals Ministry Samir Kumar Biswas said: "Government and the industry would work together to bring the recommendations and international best practices to achieve national goals". India needs new molecules, which are safe and effective. The industry needs to come forward and submit the list of such molecules, including higher active ingredients aligned with international standards, Agriculture Commissioner S K Malhotra noted.

However, CropLife India Chairman K C Ravi said there is a need for "a predictable, stable and science-based policy and regulatory regime for the proper growth of the crop protection sector". He pitched for a forward-looking progressive Pesticide Management Bill 2020, which promotes innovation and new product introduction to address the current and upcoming challenges faced by the farmers.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now JJ pauses vaccine trialsJohnson Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delayin...

I am very sure about my role when playing for Australia, it changes frequently in IPL: Maxwell

Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell has attributed his inconsistent run in the IPL over eight seasons to frequent changes in his role, something that is very clear to him when playing for his country. The 31-year-old Kings XI Punjab batsman...

Apple event expected to bring 5G speed, smaller iPhone 12

Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to announce an iPhone 12 capable of tapping into faster 5G networks, a new feature designed to spur sales during the companys busiest sales quarter.The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes a...

Centre should play 'crucial role' in curbing air pollution in north India, stubble burning: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to play a crucial role in controlling pollution in north India and curb stubble burning. The national capitals air quality was in the very poor category in the mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020