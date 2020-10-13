Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK trade department hails Nalli Silks saree launch in London

The firm, which has a history of appealing to British royalty with sarees gifted to King George V and Queen Elizabeth II, says it has plans to open more stores in London and Birmingham. “I am delighted to welcome Nalli Silk to the vibrant cadre of many Indian companies present in the UK, which support jobs in this country across all sectors,” said Gerry Grimstone, the UK Investment Minister.

PTI | London | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:28 IST
UK trade department hails Nalli Silks saree launch in London
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

Indian saree company, Nalli Silks, has opened its first UK store in London with an investment of around 300,000 pounds to meet demand ahead of a busy wedding and festive Diwali season, a development hailed by the UK's Department for International Trade (DIT) as a sign of a flourishing India-UK trade partnership despite the COVID-19 pandemic constraints. The Chennai-headquartered company's initial UK investment unveiled this week includes up to eight members of staff at a 2,500 square feet store in Wembley, the north London hub with a large Indian diaspora population. The firm, which has a history of appealing to British royalty with sarees gifted to King George V and Queen Elizabeth II, says it has plans to open more stores in London and Birmingham.

"I am delighted to welcome Nalli Silk to the vibrant cadre of many Indian companies present in the UK, which support jobs in this country across all sectors," said Gerry Grimstone, the UK Investment Minister. "As both the Indian and UK economies recover from the impact of COVID-19, increasing investment in each other's markets is more important than ever. Brands like Nalli Silk are sterling examples of the opportunities available to Indian businesses if they wish to sell high-quality goods to a strong base of customers in the UK, including an Indian diaspora of 1.5 million people," he said.

With a worldwide presence in the US, Singapore and Canada, the company said it began searching for opportunities to expand to the UK prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. DIT said its officials in Chennai and London have been working with Nalli over the past 18 months to help facilitate site visits in the UK, introductions to key accounting and tax services. They also provided updates on COVID-19 related support measures, including the Retail Bounce Back scheme announced by UK Exports Minister Graham Stuart in September to boost trade with targeted measures for the retail industry, including specialists to provide advice on online retail and international market-places. "Our South Asian customers living in the UK are some of our most vocal and passionate patrons. When our friendly skies were still friendly, almost every week we would greet a few UK customers at our flagship stores in India, requesting for a Nalli store nearby," said Nalli Silks Vice-Chairman Ramnath Nalli.

"Soon we started receiving social media requests from non-Indian brides asking advice on saris for their bridesmaids (or themselves) as more and more people go in for themed Indian weddings held in their own locales, or as a destination wedding. We're very happy on this joyous occasion to finally be coming to the UK – London first, and then Birmingham soon after," he said. The company chief said his team would bring their "very best, hand selected pieces" just for the UK market.

Established in Chennai in 1928, Nalli is a textile brand which prides itself as being steeped in tradition. Its British connection goes back to the Raj era when King George V visited India in 1911 and Tamil Nadu gifted the king a hand-crafted Kanchipuram Silk Saree from the company as a souvenir. As this was the year of the King's coronation, Nalli wove a rich silk saree with a special coronation-themed border to mark the occasion. Similarly, Queen Elizabeth II was gifted with a Nalli Silk saree by the state of Tamil Nadu for her coronation in 1954. The DIT said the saree firm's investment follows a number of other DIT-supported Indian retail investments into the UK, including Dehli-based heritage occasion wear retailer Frontier Raas, and Mumbai-based luxury fashion house Purple Style Labs.

Nalli's first store has been hailed by the DIT as symbolic of growing trade between the UK and India, which increased by 10 per cent from the previous year to 24 billion pounds in 2019. It added that at this year's Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO), the UK and India have agreed to deliver an "Enhanced Trade Partnership" to deepen the trade relationship against the backdrop of ongoing talks for a wider post-Brexit free trade agreement (FTA)..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Inside the world's biggest water desalination plants

The worlds largest producer of desalinated water, Saudi Arabia also makes the most amount of waste from this energy-intensive industry but local researchers are trying to change that. Ahmed al-Amoudi, head of a government-run desalination r...

Greek man goes on trial for slaying of US scientist on Crete

A 28-year-old man has gone on trial in Greece for the rape and murder last year of American scientist Suzanne Eaton, who was killed on the island of Crete while attending a conference. Eaton, 59, disappeared on July 2, 2019, near the port c...

Tanishq withdraws ad on interfaith family after #BoycottTanishq trends, faultilines deepen

Jewellery brand Tanishq on Tuesday withdrew its ad showing an interfaith family following a sharp backlash on social media with some accusing the company of promoting love jihad and fake secularism. The companys move prompted intense debate...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now JJ pauses vaccine trialsJohnson Johnson said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delayin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020