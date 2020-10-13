Left Menu
SBI Card kick-starts festive season offers with cashback, discounts across various brands

For instance, SBI Card has partnered with regional brands during the Durga Puja and Navratri festivals that will enable customers to avail great savings through cashback offers across more than 1,100 stores and 120 plus discount offers across 17 cities. Under this, over 700 hyperlocal offers with discounts ranging from 10-55 per cent have been curated across 46 cities.

Updated: 13-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:01 IST
Image Credit: ANI

SBI Card on Tuesday said it has kick-started festive season offers in line with the changing shopping trends and customers will be offered discounts as well as cashback across a host of brands. With over 1,000 offers across 2,000 cities, SBI Card endeavors to bring customers rewarding shopping experience on their festive season purchases, it said in a release.

The festive offers that started from October 1, will run till November 15, 2020. "This year we have curated over 1,000 offers, with national and local merchants, both in-store and online, across 2,000 cities, to enable our cardholders great benefits across all the categories.

"Besides, to make festive purchases more affordable, SBI Card customers can avail EMI purchase the facility at over 1.3 lakh stores," said Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card. Equated monthly installment (EMI) at no extra cost is also available on big-ticket items with popular brands in electronics and mobiles, he said.

In addition to the national offers, SBI Card has also curated several region-specific and hyperlocal offers for customers across small towns and cities. For instance, SBI Card has partnered with regional brands during the Durga Puja and Navratri festivals that will enable customers to avail great savings through cashback offers across more than 1,100 stores and 120 plus discount offers across 17 cities.

Under this, over 700 hyperlocal offers with discounts ranging from 10-55 percent have been curated across 46 cities. The wide range of offers includes over 300 national and more than 700 regional and hyperlocal offers.

The festive offer covers a wide set of categories such as fashion & lifestyle, electronics, mobiles, and jewelry, and customers can make cashback and discount offer across marquee brands including Amazon, Croma, FirstCry, Grofers, Home center, More Hypermarket, Pantaloons, Samsung Mobile, and Tata Cliq. SBI Card is also the exclusive credit card partner for Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' online shopping festival.

The customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on Flipkart during the offer period, in addition to the plethora of deals on the platform, it added.

