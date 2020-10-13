Nigeria: Buhari and Osinbajo to spend N167mln on food and other basic necessities

Nigeria: Buhari and Osinbajo to spend N167mln on food and other basic necessitiesDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:16 IST
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has decided to spend N167,459,107 on food and other basic necessities by 2021, according to a news report by Naija News.
This is contained in the draft budget presented by the President to the National Assembly last Thursday.
While the president will spend N98,306,492 on food and other hospitality, his deputy N50,888,210 has been earmarked for the same.
In addition, the presidency plans to spend N116,194,297 on the purchase of bulletproof vehicles, plain cars, CCU vehicles, platform trucks, jeeps, ambulances and other utility and operational vehicles.
In total, the presidential palace and other government buildings have been allocated about N72,918,449,739 in the 2021 budget.
N24,344,026 will be spent on the ongoing conversion/upgrade of the Villa ranch and construction of wildlife conservation capture.
Other amounts earmarked for spending include the annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations of the Villa at N4,854,381,299 and N389,645,942 set aside for outstanding liabilities on regular maintenance and other services made since 2016.
