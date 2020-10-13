Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle as coronavirus overshadows China data

European shares struggled on Tuesday as worries over the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed Chinese trade data that pointed to a buoyant recovery, while the U.S. dollar edged away from a three-week low. The Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.4% before trimming losses, with markets in Frankfurt, London and Paris mirroring its moves.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:58 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle as coronavirus overshadows China data
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European shares struggled on Tuesday as worries over the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed Chinese trade data that pointed to a buoyant recovery, while the U.S. dollar edged away from a three-week low.

The Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.4% before trimming losses, with markets in Frankfurt, London and Paris mirroring its moves. It was last down 0.2%, on course to end three straight days of gains. Keeping markets on edge, traders said, was news that Johnson & Johnson was pausing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials because of an unexplained illness in a study participant.

Investors see the quick introduction of a vaccine as key to helping economies recover. J&J's move comes after AstraZeneca paused late-stage trials of its experimental vaccine in September, also due to a participant's unexplained illness. The travel and leisure and autos sectors suffered, losing 1% and 0.3% respectively after heavier falls in early trading.

Wall Street was also set to lose ground. S&P 500 futures recovered most of their earlier losses to trade down 0.1%. The risk-off mood contrasted with earlier resilience for Asian markets. They recovered losses after Chinese data showed exports rising 9.9% in September and imports swinging to a 13.2% gain versus a 2.1% drop in August.

The data, which suggests Chinese exporters are recovering from the pandemic's damage to overseas orders, helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gain 0.2%. Chinese blue-chip shares added 0.3% after dipping early in the day. Some investors, though, raised questions about how strong consumer demand would prove to be.

"The question is not necessarily how China's trade is doing per se, but how well will consumers spend on Christmas to give some sense of normalcy amid a period of great stress," said Nordea Investments' Sebastien Galy in a note. Currency traders were also watching Chinese trade-related issues. Reports that Beijing has stopped taking shipments of Australian coal caused the Australian dollar to drop as much as 0.6% to $0.7165 .

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, fell 0.1%. Government bond yields in the euro zone held near recent troughs, with hefty supply failing to dent a market bolstered by expectations for further central bank easing.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield touched -0.538%, its lowest in just over a week. Italian and Greek benchmark 10-year debt both hit record lows. STIMULUS HOPES

Investors increasingly expect Democratic candidate Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election next month. That would probably lead to a big stimulus package to help the coronavirus-battered U.S. economy. "Biden effectively leading in the polls is removing some element of uncertainty," said Jeremy Gatto, an investment manager at Unigestion in Geneva. "In investors' minds, it's not a question of if we get a stimulus, but when."

Some expect a Biden win to undermine the U.S. dollar, since he's pledged to raise corporate tax rates. But the dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of other currencies to 93.214, trying to extend a rebound from Friday's near-three-week low of 92.997. The Chinese yuan fell 0.1% to 6.7466 per dollar, after the central bank set a weaker-than-forecast midpoint, offsetting any boost from the trade data.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak Kochhar sent in ED custody in money laundering case

A special court here on Tuesday remandedDeepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate ED till October 17. Deepak Kochhar was arrested bythe ED in September under the Preventio...

New angst for caregivers in time of COVID-19: Poll

The coronavirus pandemic has thrust many Americans into the role of caring for an older or disabled loved one for the first time, a new poll finds. And caregivers on the whole say theyre encountering unexpected risks and demands as a result...

IFFM reveals its line-up for 2020 edition

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM&#160;on Tuesday unveiled its programme for its ninth edition, with special tributes being planned for late Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The festival, which wi...

Indian economy to contract by 10.3% in 2020; to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF

The Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020