Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Indian imports from 10 key partners can go up by USD 21 bn, export headroom at USD 17 bn'

He said India offers an "unexplored potential" of USD 21.1 billion for global exporters and its exporters look at a USD 16.8 billion opportunity with the key trading partners. Thailand and Germany are the largest markets with export potential for Indian businesses' perspective, representing an opportunity of USD 2.6 billion each, as per the study.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:20 IST
'Indian imports from 10 key partners can go up by USD 21 bn, export headroom at USD 17 bn'

Indian imports from key trading partners can rise by USD 21 billion, while the set of 10 countries represent an export headroom of only USD 17 billion, a report by a foreign lender said on Tuesday. Imports from the US, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the UK have the greatest opportunity for growth, Standard Chartered Bank said in its study, adding that the largest trading partner US alone enjoys a USD 5.7 billion opportunity.

It can be noted that the Indian government has been looking at ways of increasing exports, especially on the manufacturing front through production linked incentives scheme, as the country tries to serve businesses looking at opportunities beyond China. As economies and businesses look to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, there will be markets and sectors with new opportunities to grow trade, the study said.

"Businesses in India and across the world have faced unprecedented challenges over the last few months. Looking ahead, they need to look for new growth avenues and build more resilience," the bank's managing director and head of trade for India and South Asia Gaurav Bhatnagar said. He said India offers an "unexplored potential" of USD 21.1 billion for global exporters and its exporters look at a USD 16.8 billion opportunity with the key trading partners.

Thailand and Germany are the largest markets with export potential for Indian businesses' perspective, representing an opportunity of USD 2.6 billion each, as per the study. From a growth perspective, Thailand is the topmost with an opportunity of 48 per cent of the present exports to the country, followed by Indonesia at 26 per cent and Malaysia at 25 per cent.

The research contrasts actual export values with potential export values – calculated by an economic model – to uncover medium-term opportunities, looking to a post-COVID-19 world as economies begin to reopen, it said. The scope covers high-potential exports, defined as goods or services where businesses have added value within the borders of their home market, it added.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

World economy in deep recession in 2020, growth to be -4.4 per cent: IMF

The IMF on Tuesday predicted a deep global recession this year and the world growth to be - 4.4 per cent, asserting that the global economic crisis is far from over mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In its latest World E...

Deepak Kochhar sent in ED custody in money laundering case

A special court here on Tuesday remandedDeepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate ED till October 17. Deepak Kochhar was arrested bythe ED in September under the Preventio...

New angst for caregivers in time of COVID-19: Poll

The coronavirus pandemic has thrust many Americans into the role of caring for an older or disabled loved one for the first time, a new poll finds. And caregivers on the whole say theyre encountering unexpected risks and demands as a result...

IFFM reveals its line-up for 2020 edition

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM&#160;on Tuesday unveiled its programme for its ninth edition, with special tributes being planned for late Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. The festival, which wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020