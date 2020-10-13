Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh record lows for Italy, Greek debt yields

Long-dated sovereign bond yields in Italy and Greece touched fresh record lows on Tuesday, with Italian borrowing costs at an auction also hitting new all-time lows in the latest sign of solid demand for peripheral euro zone debt.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:46 IST
Fresh record lows for Italy, Greek debt yields

Long-dated sovereign bond yields in Italy and Greece touched fresh record lows on Tuesday, with Italian borrowing costs at an auction also hitting new all-time lows in the latest sign of solid demand for peripheral euro zone debt. Expectations for further European Central Bank stimulus to prop up an economy hit by the coronavirus have bolstered debt markets in recent weeks.

In addition, bond issuance is not as heavy as it was a few months ago -- meaning upward pressure from anticipated bond supply has eased. Most euro zone issuers have now achieved 80% or more of their gross bond issuance target for 2020, Rabobank estimates. "That rally in peripheral bonds has meant we are near our year-end target on spreads," said Andrew Sheets, Morgan Stanley's chief cross-asset strategist.

"I really think this is a story about supply -- the periphery frontloaded its funding needs earlier this year so now as we move into the latter part of the year, not as much bonds are being issued so that creates a favourable supply/demand dynamic." Italy sold the top planned amount of 7.5 billion euros ($8.84 billion) worth of bonds on Tuesday. It placed a new three-year bond with a -0.14% gross yield, the lowest level ever.

Italy's 10-, 30- and 50-year bond yields all touched fresh record lows. Italian 10-year bond yields fell to 0.656% and the real yield, which takes inflation into account, neared 0%. Spanish and Portuguese 10-year nominal bond yields, which have also lurched closer to 0%, held near their lowest levels in months.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap was at around 120 basis points, after narrowing on Monday to its tightest since May 2018 at around 117 bps. That spread is down almost 200 bps from a brief spike at the height of the coronavirus-induced market panic in March to just above 300 bps. That was just before the ECB stepped in with its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to help calm markets.

The fact that even safe-haven German bonds have held their ground as equity markets rallied suggests demand for European fixed income remains firm, analysts said. Germany's 10-year Bund yield touched -0.55%, its lowest in just over a week, French 10-year bond yields hit -0.29% -- their lowest level since March.

German investor sentiment fell by more than expected in October, the ZEW economic research institute said. "ECB speakers are getting a lot more vocal on more monetary stimulus, we are also seeing some decent demand for curve flatteners in Europe. We are positioned in France and Italy that way," said Sabrina Jacobs, fixed income investment specialist at Insight Investment.

"The ‘grab for yield’ continues."

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality worst in 8 months

The national capitals air quality hit an eight-month low and was recorded just a notch shy of the very poor category on Tuesday, largely due to calm winds and low temperature that allowed accumulation of pollutants. According to the Ministr...

Spain tightens rules on sex discrimination in pay

Spains government passed a decree on Tuesday to tighten rules on sex discrimination in pay, requiring companies to disclose the gender breakdown of staff wages, and setting up a framework to determine whether different jobs have the same va...

Modi govt 'betrayed' farmers: Rahul slams Centre on farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday again attacked the Centre over the recently enacted agriculture-related legislations, saying the farmers gave the country food security, but the Modi government just betrayed them. The three farm bills -...

Swedish confirmed COVID-19 cases during pandemic rise above 100,000

Sweden registered 2,203 new coronavirus cases in the last four days, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday, taking the total to 100,654 since the start of the pandemic.Sweden has shunned lockdowns, leaving most schools, restaurants and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020