Left Menu
Development News Edition

LTC Stimulus: Travel, tourism & hospitality sector feels deprived

The travel, tourism and hospitality sector has been deprived of the government's latest stimulus to spur discretionary spending ahead of the festive season, an industry body said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:29 IST
LTC Stimulus: Travel, tourism & hospitality sector feels deprived

The travel, tourism and hospitality sector has been deprived of the government's latest stimulus to spur discretionary spending ahead of the festive season, an industry body said. The government's LTC Cash Voucher Scheme and Rs 10,000 festival advance to its employees will provide more liquidity to the customers for discretionary spending and boost demand.

"The Tourism industry instead of being bailed out is now deprived of the LTC fund. Our Industry is dying and our employees are losing jobs in every avenue but our own Prime Minister has forgotten our existence, the backbone of India," Travel Agents Association of India president Jyoti Mayal said. The LTC funds should have been utilised in 'Dekho Apna Desh' the Prime Minister Vision's would have been achieved, she said, adding that "We haven't even got one bailout".

The Travel Agents Association of Bengal president Somnath Chowdhury said it is a "major setback" for the industry which was trying to limp back to survival. He said at least 40,000-50,000 have turned jobless in just the city and surrounding as business had crashed.

Meanwhile, traders apprehending the majority of the additional boost out of this stimulus would spur demand for e-commerce players demanded said this spending should be directed only at physical stores for the survival of the small brick and mortar shops..

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt realises Rs 50 lakh taxes in raids on 22 commercial establishments

In a special anti-tax evasion drive, the Delhi governments Trade&#160;and Taxes department raided on 22 commercial establishments and realised over Rs 50 lakh taxes, an official statement said. The departments 22 teams led by assistant comm...

Kerala HC stays CBI probe against Life Mission CEO

In a relief to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe against the CEO of LIFE Mission, a state housing project, over alleged FCRA violations in respect of funds received from a foreign spons...

Extension of G20 debt freeze would be very beneficial - Angola

Extending a scheme by major economies to halt billions of dollars in debt service from poor nations during the coronavirus crisis would be very helpful, Angolas finance minister said on Tuesday, promising a lean approach from her country. T...

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of 2 charge sheets against Tahir, others

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of charge sheets filed against suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and others in two separate cases related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pursho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020