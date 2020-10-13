Stocks open slighlty lower on Wall Street after 4-day rally

Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in early trading as the market cools off following a four-day rally. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent shortly after the opening bell, a day after big gains in tech giants pulled the index higher. Apple will be in focus again Tuesday as it unveils its latest batch of iPhones. Delta Air Lines dropped after reporting a 76 per cent drop in revenue in the July-September period as demand for air travel all but disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic. Disney rose after announcing a corporate overhaul that will focus the company even more on video streaming.