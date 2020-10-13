Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks open slighlty lower on Wall Street after 4-day rally

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent shortly after the opening bell, a day after big gains in tech giants pulled the index higher. Apple will be in focus again Tuesday as it unveils its latest batch of iPhones. Disney rose after announcing a corporate overhaul that will focus the company even more on video streaming.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-10-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 19:34 IST
Stocks open slighlty lower on Wall Street after 4-day rally

Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in early trading as the market cools off following a four-day rally. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent shortly after the opening bell, a day after big gains in tech giants pulled the index higher. Apple will be in focus again Tuesday as it unveils its latest batch of iPhones. Delta Air Lines dropped after reporting a 76 per cent drop in revenue in the July-September period as demand for air travel all but disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic. Disney rose after announcing a corporate overhaul that will focus the company even more on video streaming.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Roots Ventures aims Rs 200-cr investment fund by Dec; Vijay Shekhar Sharma doubles commitment

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday said he has doubled his commitment for an investment fund being set up by alternative asset manager Roots Ventures. Roots Ventures expects to close the fund in December with a corpus of ...

Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan donate $100 million more to U.S. election infrastructure

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said on Tuesday that they will donate an additional 100 million to support election officials and fund infrastructure for the U.S. election in November.Weve ...

Services of two policemen terminated in Mahoba trader death case

The services of two absconding policemen, including an SHO, were terminated Tuesday after the SIT, probing the death of a stone trader due to gun shot wounds in Mohoba district last month, found them guilty in the case, a senior UP police o...

Delhi riots: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against 7 in murder case

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed against seven persons, arrested in a case related to murder of a man during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February. The court said it was prima facie revealed that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020