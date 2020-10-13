Haryana MLAs allowed to use assembly flag on vehicle for identification

Left Menu
Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly here on Tuesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:40 IST
Haryana MLAs can now use a flag with the Vidhan Sabha logo on their vehicle so that they can be identified while travelling by road, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said at the state assembly here on Tuesday. The flag was unveiled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Kahttar during the event.

Gupta said the decision was taken after several legislators pointed out that on many occasions they faced humiliation at toll plazas as they were told to prove their identity. He said allowing legislators to use the flag in no way amounts to a "VIP culture". The flag carries the logo of the Vidhan Sabha and just identifies an MLA, he said.

Reading out the terms and conditions for its use, the Haryana speaker said the MLAs have to apply for it to the Vidhan Sabha. The authorisation will be issued by the transport commissioner on a prescribed form. The permission will remain valid till the completion of the tenure of the Vidhan Sabha or till an MLA has the membership of the House, Gupta said. The legislators authorised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha can use the flag on the vehicle registered in their name.

If an MLA does not have any vehicle registered in his or her name, then the flag can be used on a private or hired vehicle, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said. In case, the vehicle having the flag is not occupied by an MLA, then it shall remain hidden by a white cover.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also unveiled a portrait of Lord Krishna's chariot and Bhagvadgita at the event, said the move aimed at ensuring the identification of the MLAs. He said the MLAs faced problems while travelling by road, especially at toll barriers. The chief minister also released the first edition of Vidhan Sabha's monthly magazine, "Sadan Sandesh" . Speaking on the occasion, Khattar described Haryana as the land of the Bhagvadgita.

He said people from Haryana and other parts of the country visit the state Vidhan Sabha gallery to watch proceedings of the House and the presence of the portrait of Lord Krishna's chariot and Bhagavadgita will inspire them. The chief minister said to spread the message of the holy book throughout the world, the state government has been organising the Gita Mahotsav since 2016. He said the magazine, "Sadan Sandesh" , will give important information about the functioning of the Vidhan Sabha and its other activities.

