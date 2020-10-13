Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips on vaccine delay, fading stimulus optimism

"JNJ looked promising just a few weeks ago and now here's a complete turnaround." Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from the White House, saying it "falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand." Meanwhile, millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet nearly two-and-a-half months after emergency unemployment assistance expired. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc were the first two major U.S. banks to report third-quarter results.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:55 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street dips on vaccine delay, fading stimulus optimism

Wall Street snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, with a halted COVID-19 vaccine trial and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season kicked off. All three major U.S. stock indexes slipped into the red by mid-afternoon.

Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday it was pausing clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. The delay weighed on the company's shares, even after its beat-and-raise earnings report. Its shares were last off 2.5%. "It shows once again that the vaccine is still far away, and it's a good thing that so many pharmaceutical companies are working on it," said Oliver Pursche, president of Bronson Meadows Capital Management in Fairfield, Connecticut. "JNJ looked promising just a few weeks ago and now here's a complete turnaround."

Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from the White House, saying it "falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand." Meanwhile, millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet nearly two-and-a-half months after emergency unemployment assistance expired.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc were the first two major U.S. banks to report third-quarter results. Although JPMorgan handily beat consensus profit estimates, gaining from a boom in its trading business, its peer Citigroup, while also beating expectations, was slammed by low interest rates and a slowdown in loan demand. Their shares were down 1.7% and 4.4%, respectively.

Apple Inc unveiled the latest incarnation of its flagship gadget, the iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity. Its shares were down 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.97 points, or 0.57%, to 28,672.55, the S&P 500 lost 26.45 points, or 0.75%, to 3,507.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.35 points, or 0.36%, to 11,832.91.

Third-quarter reporting season has left the starting gate, and analysts now see S&P 500 earnings, in aggregate, falling by 19.6% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv. Other earnings on tap this week include Bank of America Corp , Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co , UnitedHealth Group and United Airlines Holdings Inc expected on Wednesday, with Morgan Stanley and Honeywell International Inc due on Thursday.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc dropped 2.4% after the commercial carrier reported a 76% plunge in quarterly revenue and announced it has delayed a targeted halt to its cash bleed. Planemaker Boeing Co reported order cancellations for its grounded 737 MAX aircraft and said deliveries were less than half the number as the same month a year ago. Its stock, was down 2.5% was the heaviest drag on the Dow.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.26-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.50-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly antibody trial paused due to potential safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment has been paused because of a safety concern.Out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety ...

COVID-19: NHRC sends advisories to ministries, state govts on protecting right to mental health

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the National Human Rights Commission has issued advisories to various ministries and states stressing on human rights aspects, including protection of rights to mental health of people, officials said on T...

Soccer-FA warns against breakaway as EFL clubs enthuse over proposals

English footballs increasingly bitter row over plans to change the structure and financing of the game descended into threats and warnings ahead of Wednesdays crunch meeting of Premier League clubs.The plans, backed by Liverpool and Manches...

AP Explains: The promise of 5G wireless - speed, hype, risk

A much-hyped network upgrade called 5G means different things to different people. To industry proponents, its the next huge innovation in wireless internet. To the U.S. government, its the backbone technology of a future that America will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020