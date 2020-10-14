Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative works

The G20 group of rich nations and big emerging powers will extend their Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) until the middle of next year, a draft communique showed on Tuesday, to help the world's poorest countries cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 01:24 IST
FACTBOX-How the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative works
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The G20 group of rich nations and big emerging powers will extend their Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) until the middle of next year, a draft communique showed on Tuesday, to help the world's poorest countries cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. Below is an explanation of how the DSSI works:

The DSSI was approved in April. It offers a temporary suspension of "official sector" or government-to-government debt payments. The proposed extension will see it run until June next year. The payments covered are not forgiven but delayed, with a repayment period of three years and a one-year grace period. The re-scheduling is intended to be what is known as Net Present Value (NPV) neutral.

The World Bank estimates that, to date, 43 of a potential 73 eligible DSSI countries have deferred just over $5 billion of debt. To receive DSSI relief, countries are required to apply for an arrangement with the International Monetary Fund. That could be either a regular programme or a shorter-term emergency facility. [Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) or Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)]

Countries have to commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the current crisis. Beneficiaries also commit to disclose all public sector debt and debt-like instruments. Eligible countries would include all International Development Association (IDA) countries and all least developed-countries (as defined by the United Nations) that are current on debt service to the IMF and the World Bank. This means 72 active IDA borrowing countries plus Angola.

Estimates suggest that official bilateral debt service payments in these countries would have totalled almost $14 billion in 2020, including interest and amortization payments. Less than $4 billion of that is owed to the Paris Club group of major creditor countries, so other official bilateral creditors such as China and Russia are also being urged to take part. The G20 has also called on commercial creditors such as banks and investment funds to participate on comparable terms, but there has been no sign of that happening so far.

It is estimated that extending the temporary freeze by six months will provide a further $6.4 billion of relief for the 43 countries that have already signed up to DSSI. That would rise to around $11.5 billion if the extension was lengthened to the end of 2021 or nearly $16 billion if all 73 eligible countries took up the initiative.

So far, no country has publicly applied for similar treatment from private-sector creditors.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Democratic challenger narrowly leads in North Carolina Senate race -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Cal Cunningham appears to lead Republican Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina, while Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan is ahead of his Republican challenger, businessman John James, a ReutersIpso...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower on vaccine delay, dampened stimulus hopes

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway. While all three major stock indexes closed in the red, a gai...

Death toll in migrant ship accident off Tunisia rises to 17

Tunisia recovered more bodies on Tuesday from a ship that sank off the Tunisian coast on Sunday while carrying African migrants, bringing the death toll to 17, a judicial official told Reuters. About 30 people had set out on the boat, aimin...

Golf-Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this weeks CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.The 36-year-old American, who last competed at Septembers U.S. Open, notified Tour official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020