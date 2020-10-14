Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities set to slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall

Asian equities were set to slip on Wednesday as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighed on investor sentiment, while the dollar rose from Tuesday's three-week low as demand firmed for safe-haven assets. Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it was pausing a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's unexplained illness.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 05:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 05:04 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities set to slip as vaccine trials, stimulus talks stall

Asian equities were set to slip on Wednesday as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighed on investor sentiment, while the dollar rose from Tuesday's three-week low as demand firmed for safe-haven assets.

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it was pausing a COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a study participant's unexplained illness. Eli Lilly and Co later said that it had also paused the clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment due to a safety concern, leading the U.S. equity market to deepen losses. J&J shares lost 2.3%, while Eli Lilly closed down nearly 3%.

"That just spoke to the fact that a vaccine could take longer to be delivered than what the market's expectations are calibrated towards," said CommSec market analyst Tom Piotrowski in Sydney. The Australian share market will likely open about 1% lower when trading kicks off on Wednesday, Piotrowski said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.71 points, or 0.55%, to 28,679.81, the S&P 500 lost 22.29 points, or 0.63%, to 3,511.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.36 points, or 0.1%, to 11,863.90. The U.S. dollar was on track for its best daily performance in three weeks. The dollar index rose 0.543%, with the euro down 0.02% to $1.1742. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.03%.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.74% at 22:50 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.13%. The Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.18% at 23,601.78 on Tuesday. The futures contract is down 0.16% from that close.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.09%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.55%

The Australian dollar was slugged by news that Beijing has stopped taking shipments of Australian coal, dragging the Aussie 0.03% lower versus the greenback at $0.716. Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from the White House, saying it "falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand."

Sentiment in European and U.S. equities defied earlier resilience in Asia, where Chinese shares got a lift from data released on Tuesday that showed exports rising 9.9% in September and imports swinging to a 13.2% gain, versus a 2.1% drop in August. The data signaled a rebound in the world's second-largest economy but was mostly brushed aside by world stock and bond markets. Still, it boosted oil prices as investors hoped for a slow recovery in energy demand.

China's trade improvement boosted U.S. crude, which recently fell 0.22% to $40.11 per barrel. Brent was flat at $42.45. Spot gold prices closed up 0.05% to $1,891.61 an ounce.

The Japanese yen was flat versus the greenback at 105.47 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2932, down 0.02% on the day. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday said he did not think the economy was undergoing a sharp, 'V'-shaped recovery, because of headwinds from a second wave of COVID and underlying public caution about spending and socializing after the pandemic.

"A 'V' is really not the way I look at it in terms of what we face going ahead," Bailey told the House of Lords' Economic Affairs Committee. "The recovery will take time." Investors are also watching tensions between the European Union and Britain after the EU demanded "substantive" movement on Tuesday on fisheries, dispute settlement and guarantees of fair competition in their talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, with Germany saying they were at a "critical stage."

EU leaders hold a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to assess progress. Government bond yields mostly fell as demand for safe-haven bonds firmed.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 0.7256%, the biggest one-day drop since Aug. 4.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook bans anti-vaccination ads but not antivax posts

Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies. The company already bans ads about vaccine hoaxes, such as the false idea that vacc...

Japan to sign agreement allowing arms exports to Vietnam -Nikkei

Japan plans to sign an agreement with Vietnam to allow it to export defence equipment and technology to the country, part of a move to strengthen defence capabilities of Indo-Pacific nations to counter Chinese maritime advances, the Nikkei ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEU given green light to hit US with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing ruling httpson.ft.com2STG8QU Keir ...

Wildfire threat intensifying across California, officials say

Hot, dry conditions and intense winds across California are threatening to reinvigorate what has already been the worst fire season in state history, officials warned on Tuesday.Gusty winds in Californias north and extreme heat in its south...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020