AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity - CEO

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc may need to raise additional capital either entirely or mostly through equity, its CEO told Reuters late on Tuesday, as the cinema operator grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 09:24 IST
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc may need to raise additional capital either entirely or mostly through equity, its CEO told Reuters late on Tuesday, as the cinema operator grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. There was no further contingency planning on the table beyond raising additional capital at the moment, Adam Aron said in an interview. He did not mention the amount that the company was looking to raise.

"At the moment there is no Plan B under consideration", he said. "If we were literally running out of cash, we would have to come up with a Plan B and we have a pretty good sense of what that Plan B would be but that is not something we are actively considering today". The largest theater chain in the world said earlier on Tuesday it continued to explore sources of additional liquidity as it sees its cash resources largely depleted by the end of 2020 or the start of 2021 at its existing cash-burn rate.

Aron denied an earlier Bloomberg report that said the company was considering a range of options, including a potential bankruptcy protection, calling it "false" and "completely inaccurate". Lenders to the cinema chain have held preliminary talks among themselves about providing the movie-theater company with financing if it decides to file for Chapter 11 court protection, Bloomberg had reported https://bloom.bg/3nVNKRx.

"We would be raising equity in the market and discussing with a variety of constituencies (like) our theater landlords, with movie studios, with potential minority investors in taking an equity stake in AMC," Aron said. "Mostly equity, yes. Either all or vast majority being equity", he added, when asked if the additional potential capital raise was going to come through equity.

With the coronavirus pandemic changing consumer behavior globally, more viewers are being driven to digital video services as people spend more time at home due to restrictions on movement and a switch to working from home, which has shuttered theaters. AMC has resumed operations of about 494 of its 598 U.S. theaters, with limited seating capacities between 20%-40%.

