8 Things To Consider When Buying The Best Condo In 2020

A condo is a big step towards homeownership. Your condominium should meet all your expectations, and it is perfectly natural to have high hopes for it.

Now how would you select a condo that is perfect for you?

Condos are expensive and require a lot of time and effort. After all, it is private ownership. You need to buy the one that will fit your lifestyle and give you a comfortable living space, rather than the ones that look flashy and expensive on the outside.

This article will discuss nine things you need to consider to buy the perfect condo for you.

1. Choose The One That Suits Your Style

Everyone chooses a different lifestyle. For instance, you might like a back lawn for your condo, but someone else might not. There will also be some things that others will find appealing (like the ceiling to floor windows), which you might not prefer.

Some prefer south-facing houses, while some prefer north. Some can spend extra cash to get a condo with a fireplace, washing machine, and kitchen, while others cannot afford that extra money.

The location also matters. For instance, there are average condos, and then there are beach condos.

It is very relaxing to visit the local beach when you have a vacation or a lot of free time. But what if every day was like this?

That is possible if you have a beachfront condo. Myrtle Beach oceanfront condos for sale are just the condos you need to enjoy a comfortable beach lifestyle right in front of the beautiful Myrtle Beach.

But that is not even the best part. These condos are cheap compared to the other states and easily affordable. Enjoy the luxury without the extra cost!

Therefore, you need to select the condo that better suits your lifestyle.

2. Getting An Experienced Agent

While you are on your way to buy a condo, you will not know where to look for the condo you want or how much you need to pay.

That is where you need an experienced agent, someone who has a good record of selling condos and holds your interests at heart.

They will know where you can look for a suitable condo and where you can find one. Your realtor will also help you take care of other official issues such as financial, legal, structural, and other paperwork.

3. Desirable Features

Some condos have extra features that you might want for the house you live in or some you would like to avoid.

For example, a swimming pool or, like the previous example, a backyard lawn are some desirable qualities of a home for many.

Some people might enjoy having a swimming pool or a lawn where they can spend their free time.

But some people do not necessarily want these features, as they will cost a lot more when buying that condo.

So, before checking out the condos, decide what features you would want to have.

4. FHA Approved Condos

Some condos are approved by FHA (Federal Housing Administration), and some are not.

While looking for a condo to buy, always consider buying FHA approved condos as these have a more flexible choice for buyers since they require lower down payments and lenient credit requirements.

Another thing is unlike non approved condos, for FHA ones, the loan is in control by the government, which leaves less room for error while loaning a condo and speeds up the process.

5. Check Who Manages The Property

You do not want a property where the lights do not work, the water line is clogged, or the paints are faded.

That may feel less like a condo and more like a haunted house. You want a condo that looks pleasant from the get-go.

Therefore, you need to check who was in charge of the maintenance of the property. If a well-known management company maintained it, you could rest assured that you will find the building in a suitable condition.

Otherwise, you will need to pay extra to repair these damaged conditions, which would eventually be your loss.

6. Know The Maintenance Cost

You need a mortgage to pay for your apartment, right?

Apart from that, there are also some extra fees to properly maintain your apartment's additional features.

The more features your apartment has, the more cost in maintenance there will be.

Because of Covid-19, many people are experiencing financial problems. Businesses all around are suffering as well. So, it is best to avoid high maintenance fees - which increases the carrying costs.

7. The Rules & Regulations

Everything has rules and regulations. As the condos are located close to each other, they form a community often called an HOA - or a homeowners' association., To live in a community, you must follow that community's rules.

For example, if the community has a rule of no pets, you cannot have pets. So before buying a condo, make sure you check the HOA rules.

8. Future Planning

Now, none of us can predict the future, right? It would be foolish to assume you will know what will happen in the future, but what you can do is prepare for the future.

Suppose you are looking for a condo where you will stay for the short term - say about two years. You do not need a luxurious one - instead, just a simple livable one should suffice.

If you decide to live there for more than ten years, you should find one that permanently suits your needs.

Real estate costs have also changed drastically in different parts of the country, which is why you need to think ahead.

Final Thoughts

Buying a condo may not be as easy as it sounds, but worrying over it too much will also make it harder for you to decide. But hopefully, this guide will give you some ideas on what you need to check before buying a condo. The final call is entirely up to you - so be sure to make a well-informed decision to make your dream condo come true.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)