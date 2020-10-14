Left Menu
Isuzu Motors drives in BSVI-compliant D-Max range in India

With its addition, the company now offers various trims in the D-Max range which cater to all kinds of business and professional requirements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:19 IST
Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday launched BSVI-compliant D-Max range in the country priced between Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 10.07 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The D-Max S-Cab trims are priced at Rs 9.82 lakh and Rs 10.07 lakh, while the D-Max Regular Cab range starts from Rs 7.84 lakh.

The company has also introduced a new variant D-Max Super Strong, with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range. The model is priced at Rs 8.39 lakh. With its addition, the company now offers various trims in the D-Max range which cater to all kinds of business and professional requirements. The refreshed D-Max range comes with 2.5 litre diesel powertrain and additional features like multi-information display.

"The Isuzu D-Max range has always struck a chord with our customers for being vehicles offering the perfect combination of space, strength and performance to steer ahead of the curve in business and in life," Isuzu Motors India Managing Director Tsuguo Fukumura said in a statement. The company has introduced various first-in-segment features in the vehicles including the variable geometry turbocharger, brake override system and sliding co-driver seat, he added..

