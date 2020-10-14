Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serie A selects private equity funds for media company

The deal with the private equity funds for 10 percent of the media company is reportedly worth 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion). “The clubs have deliberated by a large majority to proceed exclusively with CVC-Advent-FSI for the negotiations of the terms and conditions of the offer,” the league said in a statement.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 14:54 IST
Serie A selects private equity funds for media company

Serie A has selected a consortium featuring CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and FSI as a partner to help create its own media company in order to better organize the sale and promotion of the league's TV rights. The deal with the private equity funds for 10 percent of the media company is reportedly worth 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

“The clubs have deliberated by a large majority to proceed exclusively with CVC-Advent-FSI for the negotiations of the terms and conditions of the offer,” the league said in a statement. “A commission will undertake negotiations with the consortium for a period of four weeks starting today.” The media company's first order of business will be to boost the 370 million euros ($435 million) that Serie A takes in annually for its foreign TV rights. That's a fraction of what the Premier League gets. With 14 votes needed to select which funds group to select, 15 clubs voted for Advent-CVC-FSI, while Lazio, Udinese, Napoli, Atalanta and Hellas Verona abstained. There was a less lucrative offer from Bain Capital and NB Renaissance Partners.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

DPSA to work together with E Cape to help develop ICT strategies

The Department of Public Service and Administration DPSA says it will work together with the Eastern Cape government to help it develop ICT strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.This comes after ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. election, and amid record early and mail-in voting, President Donald Trump heads to Iowa as he tries to make up for lost time on the campaign trail after being sidelined with coronavirus. -A ...

Rains wreak havoc in parts of north Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 14 PTI Heavy rains for the past three days wreaked havoc in some parts of north Karnataka causing inundation, crop loss and damage to houses, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC said. Acco...

10,000 evacuated in Cambodia due to flooding; rice crop hit

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated in Cambodia after a tropical storm triggered flash floods, an official said Wednesday. Seasonal rains made worse by the storm caused flooding in 19 of the countrys 25 provinces, affecting 140,000 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020