GMPF urges Goa govt to take up with Centre issue of restarting mining in state

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) on Wednesday urged government of Goa to take up with Centre the issue of restarting mining in the state as the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the economic crisis. All mining activities in Goa were stopped on March 15, 2018 following the Supreme Court's decision to quash renewal of 88 mining leases.

"GMPF urges the Chief Minister to take up (issue) of mining restart more vigorously with Central Government," GMPF, the umbrella body of mining dependents, said in a statement. Resumption of mining in the state is of utmost importance as the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has deepened the economic crisis in the state with tourism and other industries also suffering. Together, this has eroded over 40 per cent of employment in the state, it said.

"We are every time told by the Chief Minister that mining will be starting within next three months and its over 30 months of hard times the mining dependents are facing since mining closure in March 2018," GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said..