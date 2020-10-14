Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIAMA expects 30 pc growth in incense stick consumption this festive season

"We are hopeful that as the festive season nears, we would be able to smoothen the availability with support from our government and address the festival rituals and traditions of our country," Ranga said. AIAMA was established in 1949 as MOMA (Mysore Oodabathi Manufacturers' Association) by seven founding members and works for the growth of Agarbatti, Dhoop and allied products in India..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:28 IST
AIAMA expects 30 pc growth in incense stick consumption this festive season

All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association (AIAMA) on Wednesday said it has estimated a 30 per cent rise in the consumption of incense stick during this festive season. "Starting from Ganesh Chathurthi till New Year, it is a very crucial period for the Agarbathi industry.

"Even though there are restrictions on public functions and pujas that may have an impact in demand compared to last year, people are continuing to pray in the vicinity of their homes and celebrate festivals keeping up with their family traditions and rituals," AIAMA president Arjun Ranga said. The next three months will see an increase in demand for Agarbatti, dhoop and related products, he said, adding that good monsoon, the uptick in the rural sector and the government's thrust towards supporting domestic industries will have a positive impact on our industry.

"We believe there will be a 30 per cent increase in demand during this festive season," he said. This will bring cheer to the agarbatti manufacturers, thereby supporting lakhs of underprivileged women dependent on the industry, he noted.

Meanwhile, he said that while most of the manufactures have ramped up their production to address the festival demand, availability of key raw materials like charcoal, bamboo and joss powder will be crucial. "We are hopeful that as the festive season nears, we would be able to smoothen the availability with support from our government and address the festival rituals and traditions of our country," Ranga said.

AIAMA was established in 1949 as MOMA (Mysore Oodabathi Manufacturers' Association) by seven founding members and works for the growth of Agarbatti, Dhoop and allied products in India..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporate Clinic's founder awarded for capital structuring and financial re-engineering excellence

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, October 14 ANINewsVoir Dr B Ramakrishnan BRK, Founder, Corporate Clinic, a leading funding and advisory services company based out of Chennai, is presented with The Times Business Award 2020 in recognition of his t...

Soccer-Dier to miss England's Nations League clash against Denmark

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has been ruled out of Englands Nations League match against Denmark on Wednesday through injury. British media reported Dier, 26, sustained a slight hamstring issue during Englands 2-1 victory against Be...

CHILDLINE 1098 partners with Uber to provide free rides to child care professionals

The CHILDLINE India Foundation CIF on Wednesday said it has partnered with Uber for providing 30,000 free rides to their child care professionals for reaching and attending to children in distress. The CIF is the nodal agency which operates...

HC dismisses as withdrawn Rajinikanth's plea over property tax demand on his marriage hall

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by top actor Rajinikanth over a property tax demand of Rs 6.50 lakh by the city corporation on his marriage hall here for the first half of the current financial yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020