2 dead as SUV turns turtle in Ambala
Two persons died and four were injured when the SUV in which they were travelling turned turtle after hitting a road divider in Haryana's Ambala district on Wednesday, police said The vehicle was on the way to Kurukshetra when the accident happened on the Ambala-Delhi National highway. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, police said.PTI | Ambala | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:23 IST
The vehicle was on the way to Kurukshetra when the accident happened on the Ambala-Delhi National highway. The SUV was crossing near the Ambala flyover when it hit the divider and overturned, police said
The injured were admitted to a hospital in Ambala Cantonment. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR SUNHMB
