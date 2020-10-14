2 dead as SUV turns turtle in Ambala

Two persons died and four were injured when the SUV in which they were travelling turned turtle after hitting a road divider in Haryana's Ambala district on Wednesday, police said

The vehicle was on the way to Kurukshetra when the accident happened on the Ambala-Delhi National highway. The SUV was crossing near the Ambala flyover when it hit the divider and overturned, police said

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Ambala Cantonment. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR SUNHMB