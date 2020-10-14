Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azeri dollar bonds outperform Armenia's as enclave conflict rages

Azerbaijan's dollar bonds are outperforming Armenia's amid a conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, suggesting investors bet Baku with its oil and gas wealth can cope better during the crisis over the disputed enclave. Prices of bonds of both states in the Caucasus region fell when fighting erupted on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:26 IST
Azeri dollar bonds outperform Armenia's as enclave conflict rages

Azerbaijan's dollar bonds are outperforming Armenia's amid a conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, suggesting investors bet Baku with its oil and gas wealth can cope better during the crisis over the disputed enclave.

Prices of bonds of both states in the Caucasus region fell when fighting erupted on Sept. 27 over territory recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians. However issues by Armenia, a poorer nation per capita, have dropped further Since Sept. 21 in the run-up to the conflict, Azerbaijan's 2024 and 2029 issues are both down about 1%, while Armenia's 2025 and 2029 issues have fallen 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively.

On Wednesday, bonds issued by Azeri state oil firm SOCAR held steady even as Baku accused Armenia of attacking oil and gas pipelines, a charge Yerevan denies. At the same time, Armenia's 2025 bond shed 0.6 cents in the dollar. The price of Azeri bonds are now just 2% off peaks reached this year before taking a knock from the coronavirus crisis.

"Azeri bonds are faring better because the conflict and pandemic have less near-term downside risks," ING Bank strategist Trieu Pham said, citing the country's external reserves and less than $3 billon in outstanding Eurobonds. Azerbaijan, rated BB+ by Fitch, has a sovereign wealth fund worth $43.2 billion, equivalent to about 85% of gross domestic product (GDP), providing the country with a financial buffer.

Fitch cut Armenia's rating to B+ this month. The agency forecast the economy would shrink 6.2% this year due to the conflict and the pandemic, while it also expected government debt to surge to 63.9% of GDP by the end of 2020. Azerbaijan's economy is expected to shrink in 2020, hurt by this year's fall in oil prices and the coronavirus crisis. But it has a lower debt ratio. Before the fighting, S&P Global predicted debt would reach 38% of GDP by the end of the year.

The conflict risks stoking tension beyond the region, given Turkey's support for Azerbaijan and Russia's defence pact with Armenia. Exports data https://www.reuters.com/article/armenia-azerbaijan-turkey-arms-int-idUSKBN26Z230 showed a six-fold increase in Turkish sales of military equipment to Baku this year. But Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management, said Moscow has showed no interest in any escalation. "Russia wants to play at peace in the region, and doesn't really want a military involvement," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Metro to increase daily services from Oct 19, extend last train timing

The Kolkata Metro Railway will increase its daily services from 146 to 152 from October 19, as the rapid transport network moves towards normalcy, an official said here on Wednesday. Metro services will be available at an interval of 8 minu...

India, Portugal discuss ways to expand bilateral ties

India and Portugal on Wednesday agreed to further boost cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, and migration and mobility partnership. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva ...

IPL 13: Should have scored another 10-15 runs more, says Dhawan

Delhi Capitals finished on 1617 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in their Indian Premier League game on Wednesday. And the man who helped them get there was opener Shikhar Dhawan who hit ...

Soumitra Chatterjee tests negative for coronavirus

Celebrated actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested negative for coronavirus and his condition improved Wednesday evening, doctors treating him at a private hospital in the city said. The 85-year-old thespian had no fever since Tuesday evening ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020