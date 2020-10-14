Left Menu
TCS to recruit 10,000 staff in US by 2022

"Our sustained investments in local talent development and in creating co-innovation ecosystems and infrastructure have significantly enhanced our brand and made us the preferred partner for leading US corporations in their growth and transformation journeys," TCS Chairman of North America Surya Kant said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:04 IST
India's largest software services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday it has seen a surge in demand for its services and expects to recruit 10,000 individuals in the US by 2022. The Mumbai-based company has hired over 21,500 employees in the past five years in the US.

"TCS has been among the top two US recruiters of IT services talent, hiring more than 21,500 employees in the past five years alone. With technology emerging as central to US enterprises' ability to respond and recover from the pandemic, TCS has seen a surge in demand for its services," the software firm said in a statement. To support this growth, the company expects to recruit an additional 10,000 individuals in the US by 2022, it added.

Over the past few years, Indian IT firms have significantly increased hiring in the US and other international markets as these countries have taken steps to tighten their work visa regimes. TCS' consolidated headcount stood at 4,53,540 as of September 30, 2020, with a diverse workforce comprising 147 nationalities.

The company clocked 4.1 per cent sequential growth in revenue to USD 2.7 billion in the September 2020 quarter from the North America market - accounting for about half of the quarter's topline. TCS has been selected as a Superbrand in the US-based on the strength of its brand reputation across channels, business performance, industry-leading job creation, scale of employee training and development, and dedication to nationwide corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Superbrands, an independent arbiter of branding, evaluated companies in the US across more than 90 industries, and TCS was one of 35 brands accorded the US Superbrands status, alongside Amazon and Google in the technology sector, the statement said. TCS said it has invested in its TCS Pace Port co-innovation and advanced research centre at the Cornell Tech campus in New York and similar Pace Ports will be launched in 2021 in TCS Hall on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University and at other locations across the country.

The IT services major has also been investing in local communities across the US, focusing on education and wellness. In 2019, more than 18,500 of its US employees volunteered for TCS' flagship education platforms, it added. "Our sustained investments in local talent development and in creating co-innovation ecosystems and infrastructure have significantly enhanced our brand and made us the preferred partner for leading US corporations in their growth and transformation journeys," TCS Chairman of North America Surya Kant said.

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

