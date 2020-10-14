Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic casts shadow on off-grid solar sales in poorer nations

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Oct 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As the coronavirus pandemic hit trade and incomes hard in developing nations, sales of off-grid solar products fell sharply in the first half of the year, even as many poorer households relied on them during lockdowns. Data compiled by GOGLA, the association for the off-grid solar energy industry, found global sales of lighting products fell 26% from the same period in 2019, hitting the lowest volume since 2014 and curbing the sector's record-breaking growth.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:19 IST
Pandemic casts shadow on off-grid solar sales in poorer nations

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Oct 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As the coronavirus pandemic hit trade and incomes hard in developing nations, sales of off-grid solar products fell sharply in the first half of the year, even as many poorer households relied on them during lockdowns.

Data compiled by GOGLA, the association for the off-grid solar energy industry, found global sales of lighting products fell 26% from the same period in 2019, hitting the lowest volume since 2014 and curbing the sector's record-breaking growth. In a report released on Wednesday, GOGLA noted that before the COVID-19 crisis, the off-grid solar industry had expected to see continued expansion, adding to its 370,000 clean energy jobs in Africa and South Asia, and powering millions more homes and businesses.

But the pandemic now threatens the ability to reach and maintain the 13% annual growth rate needed to meet a global goal to provide sustainable, affordable energy for all by 2030, it said. Growth had been running at 10% over the past three years. The downturn comes even as the health emergency has made clear the importance of electrification for everything from powering clinics to helping children learn at home and keeping small businesses operating, said GOGLA's research lead Susie Wheeldon.

Expanding access to off-grid solar power also "will be really influential on the speed of recovery more generally for low-income countries", she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The situation so far has varied across regions, largely shaped by government regulations in response to the pandemic.

In about 10 African countries, for example, solar home systems and products were designated an "essential service", enabling companies to continue sales and support during pandemic lockdowns. As a result, sales of solar lighting products in East Africa dipped just 11% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, with cash sales suffering more than pay-as-you-go systems.

In South Asia, by contrast, where off-grid solar power was not accorded special status and Indian micro-finance borrowers were not given a moratorium on repaying loans for solar products, sales plummeted by nearly 60%. Many solar companies have tried to ease the burden on low-income buyers in response to job losses and other lockdown-related economic problems, the report said.

The majority have offered grace periods on repayments, rescheduled debt or made minimum payments smaller on products. Some also reported using their call centres and agents to provide health information to rural households, and to offer health and life insurance. Others provided solar power and other energy products to health centres without electricity.

"They have been using the skills that they have developed in terms of being young and nimble enterprises to try and adapt to the new normal," Wheeldon said. Sales of solar-powered, energy-efficient appliances also took a knock in the first half of the year, the report noted.

Sales of fans saw the largest absolute decline, while solar water pumps and refrigeration units also saw a halt in growth. Solar-powered televisions, on the other hand, saw stable sales, likely the result of customer demand for entertainment and information during lockdowns.

Overall, however, the pandemic is slowing already-lagging progress on providing universal access to electricity by 2030, the International Energy Agency said. It now projects 660 million people worldwide will still be living without electric power by 2030, or perhaps as many as 760 million if the pandemic recovery is delayed, GOGLA said.

Wheeldon said efforts underway by investors, donors and development agencies to provide relief funding to solar companies could help limit the damage, however, and pave the way for getting off-grid solar expansion back on track by 2022.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Case lodged against 10 suspended cops in UP after video of sharing illegal earnings goes viral

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against 10 policemen, including two sub-inspectors, here in Uttar Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them sharing illegal earnings went viral on social media, a senior...

CPCB to deploy 50 teams in Delhi, NCR for strict vigil to curb pollution

By Joymala Bagchi The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB will deploy 50 teams for extensive field visits from October 15 to ensure strict vigilance as pollution levels mount in Delhi and adjoining areas.The teams will visit Delhi and adjo...

Parts of Pune-Solapur highway waterlogged due to heavy rains

The traffic on Pune-Solapur Highway was disrupted after parts of the road were flooded due to incessant rains and rise in the level of backwater of Ujani dam on Wednesday evening, the police said. The stretch between Indapur and Bhigwan nea...

IMF ready to help Lebanon but needs partner in government -Georgieva

The International Monetary Fund is ready and very willing to work with Lebanon to solve its financial problems and restructure its debt, but needs a partner in the Lebanese government, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020