Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Huge untapped potential to expand trade ties between India and Gulf region'

Bhattacharyya, who heads the Overseas Indian Affairs as well as the Consular, Passport and Visa division in the MEA, also said diversification of the trade basket beyond hydrocarbons can give new impetus to trade relations between India and the Gulf region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:37 IST
'Huge untapped potential to expand trade ties between India and Gulf region'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There is a huge potential to expand economic engagement between India and the Gulf region including through diversification of the trade basket beyond hydrocarbons, a senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Secretary in the MEA Sanjay Bhattacharyya, in an address at a seminar, also said both sides can explore forging of partnerships to develop oil and gas reserves in various parts of India. "Developing the significant fields in Kutch district, Cauvery basin, Mahanadi basin, Hugli basin and offshore locations in Bay of Bengal will broaden hydrocarbon production and provide win-win solutions longer into the future," he said.

The senior diplomat said implementation of joint projects on both sides and in third countries, stronger corporate presence, expansion of connectivity and people-to-people exchanges can add a new dimension to the already strong ties. Bhattacharyya, who heads the Overseas Indian Affairs as well as the Consular, Passport and Visa division in the MEA, also said diversification of the trade basket beyond hydrocarbons can give new impetus to trade relations between India and the Gulf region. Fifty-three per cent of India's oil imports and 41 per cent of gas imports come from the region. "India has stakes in oil blocks in Iraq, Syria, Libya, UAE, Yemen and South Sudan. The nature of our partnership has evolved from mere buyer and seller relations to participation in upstream and downstream projects, joint ventures in refineries and building of strategic oil reserves. But we can do more," Bhattacharyya said.

He also said the movement towards alternative energy sources is leading to a new partnership in renewables. "Collaboration in solar and other renewables, where efficient technologies are being developed, will give a more rounded context to energy security for both sides in the long run," he said.

Calling the economic engagement between the two sides as the most vibrant aspect of the growing ties, he said there is "tremendous potential" to expand it further. "Two-way investments can increase significantly, with sovereign wealth funds and portfolio investments from the Gulf region and Indian corporate investments playing a leading role," he said. "Similarly, diversification of the trade basket beyond hydrocarbons, to include engineering goods, gems and jewellery, precious metals, food products, textiles and chemicals in our exports and new products in our imports can give impetus to our trade relations," Bhattacharyya added.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

France declares public health state of emergency over COVID-19

The French government on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency, giving officials greater powers to impose new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 epidemic constitutes a public health disaster which, by i...

Report on safety norms for Sabarimala pilgrimage moots COVID negative certificate

COVID-19 negative certificates for devotees, doing away with queues and a bar on the elderly and children are among the measures suggested by a court-appointed official for the peak annual pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappas shrine in Sa...

Case lodged against 10 suspended cops in UP after video of sharing illegal earnings goes viral

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against 10 policemen, including two sub-inspectors, here in Uttar Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them sharing illegal earnings went viral on social media, a senior...

CPCB to deploy 50 teams in Delhi, NCR for strict vigil to curb pollution

By Joymala Bagchi The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB will deploy 50 teams for extensive field visits from October 15 to ensure strict vigilance as pollution levels mount in Delhi and adjoining areas.The teams will visit Delhi and adjo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020