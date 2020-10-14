Left Menu
IMF ready to help Lebanon but needs partner in government -Georgieva

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The International Monetary Fund is "ready and very willing" to work with Lebanon to solve its financial problems and restructure its debt, but needs a partner in the Lebanese government, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Speaking with CNN during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Georgieva said ongoing fragmentation in Lebanon was holding the country back and preventing progress on a new economic plan.

"It takes two to tango," Georgieva said. "We're ready and very willing to help Lebanon; we need a partner."

