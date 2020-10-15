Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 Will Be Launched on Schedule

Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 will undoubtedly further subdivide the exhibition categories, enhance the on-site experience and interaction, combine all aspects of flowers, horticulture, gardening and life style, and provide both international and domestic business possibilities and trade cooperation for exhibitors. Chinese consumption is recovering gradually from the pandemic and COVID-related closure.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 15-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 10:23 IST
Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 Will Be Launched on Schedule

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai, hosted by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be launched from 15 to 17 April 2021 in Shanghai as scheduled. Through over 22 years' development, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai has been well known as the prestigious flagship show of floriculture & horticulture industry in Asia. In 2019, the show has welcomed 52,362 visitors on site, gathered with almost 900 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions from the globe. Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 will undoubtedly further subdivide the exhibition categories, enhance the on-site experience and interaction, combine all aspects of flowers, horticulture, gardening and life style, and provide both international and domestic business possibilities and trade cooperation for exhibitors.

Chinese consumption is recovering gradually from the pandemic and COVID-related closure. According to the latest report from China Daily, the prolonged holiday that ended 8 October gave domestic consumption fresh impetus, with spending bouncing back to new heights as coronavirus-imposed impacts on the economy are on course to be further curtailed. The eight-day hybrid vacation, combining the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, was treated the combined holidays as a substitute for Spring Festival. It saw expenditures at tourist sites and hospitality facilities jump 83 percent and 71 percent, respectively, from Oct 1 to 3 compared with the May Day holiday, according to WeChat Pay, the mobile wallet of messaging app WeChat, which has over 1 billion users. While consumptions are booming, garden horticultural and flower consumptions are also recovering rapidly. A barometer of China's floral industry, the largest freshly cut flower market in Asia has regained its hustle and bustle as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. Compared with Valentine's Day in early 2020, The Qi Xi Festival has attracted a larger number of flower orders from domestic guests.

For horticultural, gardening and floricultural peers, they are urgently to wait for participating in a professional trade fair which includes latest updates and technologies of the industry. The Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 is the "must to go". At present, booth booking of Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 is open to the globe. For any who is interested in participating or visiting, please refer to the show website or contact show management Shanghai Intex Exhibition by information below.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Elxsi shares jump over 5 pc after Q2 earnings  

Shares of design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Thursday rose by over 5 percent in early trade on the bourses after the company reported a 58.3 percent increase in net profit for the September quarter. The stock gained 5.25 ...

At least 13 Somali soldiers killed after military, al Shabaab clash

At least 13 Somali troops have died after the army attacked militant group al Shabaab in jungle and farms near the district of Afgoye northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, a military official said.Al Shabaab has battled since 2008 to overthr...

Goldman Sachs says there could be Brexit drama ahead and then a thin deal

Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that there could be drama at the EU summit over Brexit but that a thin Brexit trade deal was likely to struck by early November.Neither the UK Prime Ministers 15 October deadline nor the European Commissions 3...

Book "Mr Prime Minister, We Shrank the Dragon" by Author Pradeep Goorha All Set to Launch

Delhi, India NewsVoir Pradeep Goorha, is all set for the release of his second book Mr Prime Minister, We Shrank the Dragon. The book, though fiction is inspired by reality revolving around the currently developing story on Indias northern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020