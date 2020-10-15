Heroin worth Rs 10 cr seized from two Afghans at Delhi airport

Customs officials have seized heroin worth Rs 10 crore from two Afghan nationals at the international airport here, officials said Thursday. The two were intercepted after their arrival from Kabul on Tuesday.

Their personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of 4.79 kg heroin, worth Rs 10 crore, they said. The narcotic was concealed in the jacket worn by the passengers, the officials said, adding that both the accused were arrested.