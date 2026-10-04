"Massive dishonesty under Gyanesh Kumar's leadership, entire oppn against him": SP leader Shivpal Yadav

Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday alleged "massive dishonesty" under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and claimed that the entire opposition had turned against him, asserting that his alleged "dishonesty" would now be exposed. Yadav made the remarks while addressing party workers at the Zila Panchayat auditorium during a district executive committee meeting in Etawah.

"There has been massive dishonesty under the leadership of Gyanesh Kumar; the entire opposition has turned against him. Now, his dishonesty will be exposed," Yadav said. His remarks came amid protests by opposition parties and civil society organisations against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demands for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.In Delhi, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged protests near Jantar Mantar, demanding the removal of Gyanesh Kumar. Yadav also said that elections were approaching and that the Samajwadi Party had begun a month-long campaign to take its policies to every household.

"Elections are approaching; a month-long campaign has begun to take the Samajwadi Party's policies to every household. The people of the state have made up their minds; the BJP government is dishonest and corrupt, and it must be removed. In 2027, the Samajwadi Party will form the government under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav," he said. On the changes made to the Congress state executive committee, Yadav said they were an example of the 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) approach.

"The changes made to the Congress state executive committee are an example of the 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) approach. The party leadership will decide on the seat-sharing arrangement between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress; that is their party's decision—you should ask them. The INDIA alliance will remain intact; we will contest elections together and form the government," he said. Responding to a question regarding Congress, Yadav said the party would proceed according to its own policies, while asserting that the alliance would continue.

"The alliance exists and will continue to exist," he said. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday said that the party would hold marches in all districts to protect the right to vote and safeguard democracy and the Constitution.

"To protect the right to vote given by Babasaheb Ambedkar, safeguard democracy and defend the Constitution, the Samajwadi Party will hold marches in all districts. The marches will be held against the Election Commission," Prasad said. (ANI)