"Mistake could have been avoided," says Rajinikanth on approaching HC over property tax demand

An appeal should have been made to the Chennai Corporation on a property tax demand for his marriage hall and the "mistake" of approaching the court immediately could have been avoided, top actor Rajinikanth said here on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:12 IST
An appeal should have been made to the Chennai Corporation on a property tax demand for his marriage hall and the "mistake" of approaching the court immediately could have been avoided, top actor Rajinikanth said here on Thursday. "Experience is a lesson," nevertheless he said on his Twitter handle in an apparent apologetic tone, a day after the Madras High Court warned of imposing costs for rushing to court for relief.

"Raghavendra Mandapam property tax...we should have appealed to the corporation. The mistake could have been avoided. #Experience is a lesson," the actor said.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a petition filed by the actor over a property tax demand of Rs 6.50 lakh by the city Corporation on his marriage hall here for the first half of the current financial year. Justice Anitha Sumanth warned of imposing costs on him for approaching the court soon after sending a notice to the civic body for relief under vacancy remission rule citing the closure of the marriage hall due to COVID-19 lockdown during the six-month period.

