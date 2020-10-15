Left Menu
Hyundai Creta crosses 2 lakh cumulative exports mark

The automaker's plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products for both domestic and international markets, he added. Last year, HMIL exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to country-specific preference and demand, the company said.

Updated: 15-10-2020 15:31 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its SUV Creta has crossed two lakh cumulative exports milestone. The company ships Creta and various other models from its Chennai-based plant to around 88 countries.

"Launched in 2015, Creta established its supremacy as a highly aspirational brand among customers globally. The magnanimous two lakh export milestone achieved by the model is a testimony of Hyundai's undeterred focus and commitment to 'Make in India,' Made for the world," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said in a statement. The automaker's plant in Tamil Nadu manufactures global quality products for both domestic and international markets, he added.

Last year, HMIL exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to country-specific preference and demand, the company said. With an export share of 26 per cent (2019) in passenger car exports from India, Hyundai remains a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry and the government's Make in India initiative, it added.

As the country's largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai had surpassed the 30 lakh vehicle export milestone earlier this year. The company currently exports 10 models to 32 countries in South America, 28 nations in Africa, 26 contries in Asia Pacific and one country each in North America (Mexico) and Europe.

