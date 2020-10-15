Left Menu
Prez Kovind discusses with Turkmenistani counterpart potential in trade, economic spheres

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday discussed with his Turkmenistani counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the immense potential that exists in trade and economic spheres between the two countries, according to an official statement. They also discussed the success of the collaboration between Indian and Turkmen companies, it stated. Kovind received a telephonic call from Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:23 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday discussed with his Turkmenistani counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the immense potential that exists in trade and economic spheres between the two countries, according to an official statement. They also discussed the success of the collaboration between Indian and Turkmen companies, it stated.

Kovind received a telephonic call from Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan.

Kovind received a telephonic call from Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan. The leaders acknowledged the warm and cordial relations between the two countries underpinned by historical and civilizational links, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. They noted with satisfaction the sustained momentum of cooperation in diverse areas, it said.

"The leaders agreed on the immense potential that exists in trade and economic spheres and noted the success of collaboration between Indian and Turkmen companies, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector," the statement said. Kovind thanked the President of Turkmenistan for his telephone call and for his personal commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India, it added.

