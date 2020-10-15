Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:38 IST
Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace. Turkey denied the accusation, saying the aircraft had taken off from Iraq without a flight plan but had been allowed to pass once one was procured.

Tensions between the two NATO allies, locked in a dispute over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, have been simmering amid claims and counter-claims to marine areas thought to be rich in natural gas. "It is one more provocation in Turkey's series of provocations," Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. "I hope the incident is not repeated in the future."

He said Greece's foreign ministry had complained to the Turkish authorities. Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy dismissed the suggestion that the plane carrying Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had been deliberately held up as a provocation to Athens.

"The plane in question took off from Iraq without presenting a flight plan. When the plane entered our air space, a flight plan was urgently requested from Iraqi authorities, and the flight was safely carried out after the plan was received," he said. He said Turkey had granted permission to a Greek request for the minister's plane to pass over its air space en route to Iraq on October 14.

After that plane malfunctioned in Iraq, Greece sent a second aircraft which was also granted permission to fly through Turkish air space, "with the same flight permission number, without any delay", Aksoy said. Separately on Thursday, France and Germany accused Turkey of continuing to provoke the European Union with its actions in the eastern Mediterranean, and gave it a week to clarify its positions.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland's PM says EU can still get Brexit trade deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday he expected intensification of talks to break the current impasse on reaching a Brexit deal with Britain before the end of this year.I think we still can get this resolved within the time...

‘UP CM orders every police station to have women help-desks'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the setting up of women help desks at all police stations in the state. The chief minister gave the instruction in a meeting with senior government officials and asked them to...

Manikandan Thangarathnam appointed as mobility head of Uber in Bengaluru

Uber on Thursday announced that it has hired Amazon veteran, Manikandan Thangarathnam as the senior director to lead all rider and platform engineering teams inthe city. The app-based cab aggregator is also hiring 85 more engineers in the c...

Floods kill 40 in India, damage crops

Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have killed at least 40 people since Wednesday and damaged rice, cotton and other crops, officials said.The worst affected state was Tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020