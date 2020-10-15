Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bond yields at seven-month lows as COVID-19 cases surge

German government bond yields fell to seven-month lows on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in Europe raised concern about further lockdowns that would deal another blow to the struggling euro zone economy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:44 IST
German bond yields at seven-month lows as COVID-19 cases surge

German government bond yields fell to seven-month lows on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases in Europe raised concern about further lockdowns that would deal another blow to the struggling euro zone economy. France imposed curfews while other European nations are closing schools, cancelling surgeries and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.

In the United Kingdom, tighter COVID-19 lockdowns could be imposed on London and northern England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Thursday. "The prospect of more localised lockdowns would hurt economic activity when they are already struggling and that is weighing on the bond markets," said Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management.

Yields on perceived safe-haven German government bonds for 10-year maturities fell more than 5 bps to -0.627%, the lowest since mid-March. Yields have fallen nearly 10 bps this week. The rally in core European government debt spread to other bond markets like France and Belgium where yields also fell to their lowest levels since March as authorities prepare to lock down parts of their economies.

Even before the latest round of restrictions, data this week showed the European economy was losing steam by the end of the third quarter. Germany will recover more slowly from the coronavirus pandemic than originally predicted, its leading economic research institutes forecast on Wednesday, while the euro zone's industrial production reading for August slowed sharply.

While new infections in emerging markets are starting to edge down, they have risen in advanced economies – developed markets now account for about 30% of new cases, compared to 25% a month ago, Capital Economics said. Italy, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia reported record figures of new daily infections.

NO MORE STIMULUS The risk-off mood in global bond markets reverberated widely with a rally in peripheral European government debt markets including Italy stalling on Thursday as investors took profits.

Italian 10-year bond yields were trading at 0.70% after falling to a record-low 0.634% on Wednesday That yanked the spread between German and Italian bonds wider, to more than 130 bps on Thursday from 119 bps in the previous session.

Spanish yields also firmed as the government said it would issue debt to compensate for any potential delay in the approval and disbursement of EU rescue funds. Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury yields dived to a two-week low of 0.6960% as the prospects of fresh U.S. stimulus before the Nov. 3 presidential election faded.

Downbeat comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a stimulus deal was unlikely before the vote provided one of several reasons for profit-taking. "Data today is expected to confirm U.S. economic sentiment is deteriorating, U.S. fiscal stimulus remains some way off and a hard Brexit remains likely," Mizuho strategists said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain can meet energy demand this winter, says National Grid

Britain will have enough electricity and gas supply to meet power demand this winter, even after the Brexit transition period ends, National Grid said on Thursday. National Grid, which operates the UK power network, expects there to be suff...

UK will reflect before setting out next steps for EU talks, says PM's spokesman

Britain will reflect on the outcome of the European Council meeting in Brussels before setting out its next steps for trade talks with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.The spokesman said chie...

Ireland's PM says EU can still get Brexit trade deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday he expected intensification of talks to break the current impasse on reaching a Brexit deal with Britain before the end of this year.I think we still can get this resolved within the time...

‘UP CM orders every police station to have women help-desks'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the setting up of women help desks at all police stations in the state. The chief minister gave the instruction in a meeting with senior government officials and asked them to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020