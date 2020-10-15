Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan Stanley profit crushes estimates on trading strength

Wall Street trading powerhouses Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs capitalized on a flurry of activity in financial markets as clients bought and sold stocks in response to the coronavirus pandemic while many companies went public or raised fresh capital. In contrast, banks with retail focus like Citigroup and Bank of America struggled due to historically low interest rates, provisions to cover bad loans and lower consumer spending.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:17 IST
Morgan Stanley profit crushes estimates on trading strength

Morgan Stanley eased past Wall Street estimates for profit on Thursday, wrapping up mixed third-quarter earnings for big U.S. banks that saw those focused on trading clocking big gains while retail banks took a hit from the pandemic. Wall Street trading powerhouses Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs capitalized on a flurry of activity in financial markets as clients bought and sold stocks in response to the coronavirus pandemic while many companies went public or raised fresh capital.

In contrast, banks with retail focus like Citigroup and Bank of America struggled due to historically low interest rates, provisions to cover bad loans and lower consumer spending. While Morgan Stanley's trading unit did not hit the record highs of the previous quarter, the latest performance was still good enough to help the bank handily beat expectations.

Revenue from Morgan Stanley's institutional securities division, which is the bank's largest breadwinner and houses its investment banking and trading businesses, rose 21% to $6.06 billion. Equities underwriting revenue more than doubled due to handsome fees from a number of high-profile initial public offerings such as Snowflake Inc, Royalty Pharma , KE Holdings Inc and Warner Music.

But revenue from underwriting bonds dropped from last year due to declines in loan issuances and muted dealmaking activity. "Big investment banks are the easiest financial stocks to own because they have comparatively small loan portfolios (which are the biggest risk) but have upside earnings leverage to the currently active capital markets. Like GS yesterday, today's MS print proves out that thesis," said Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.06 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $1.66 from $1.27 a year ago. (https://mgstn.ly/3dvUT5T) Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue also comfortably beat estimates, rising 16% to $11.7 billion.

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures as trading moved back into the limelight.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Women start-up summit to be held in Kerala on Oct 31

The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The Women Startup Summit 2020 to be held on October 31 wil...

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday set an October 22 vote on Amy Coney Barretts Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trumps pick before the November 3 election. The session is without Bar...

MP: 11 die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Ujjain

Eleven persons died in the last 24 hours after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a high-level probe into the incident.A sta...

NFL-Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 tests, reports

The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility on Thursday after four members of the team produced positive COVID-19 tests, ESPN reported. The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020