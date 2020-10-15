Aliyev says he believes Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be solved
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday he believed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh would be solved after almost 30 years of talks, but warned that his army would take all regions around the enclave if Armenia continued to "act negatively".Reuters | Baku | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:40 IST
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday he believed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh would be solved after almost 30 years of talks, but warned that his army would take all regions around the enclave if Armenia continued to "act negatively". Armenia accused Turkey on Thursday of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and new fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh threatened to pitch the region into a humanitarian crisis.
Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Aliyev said his forces already controlled two of Karabakh's five major regions and that they would take them all unless Armenia agreed to withdraw from the area under a specific timeline. He added that international bodies, such as the OSCE's Minsk group, would act to solve the issue after 28 years of failed talks.
Asked about a Russian proposal to deploy military observers to Nagorno-Karabakh, Aliyev said such a move should be discussed towards the end of the conflict and it could would require Azerbaijan's approval.
