Govt bans import of air conditioners with refrigerants

The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items. "Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification. The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:26 IST
The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items. "Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from free to prohibited," directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce import bill of non-essential goods. In June, the government imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles.

