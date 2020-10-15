Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks slump on further coronavirus lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty

London's FTSE 100 fell to a near-two week low on Thursday as concerns over new coronavirus restrictions and Brexit-related uncertainty prompted investors to book profits after a rally earlier in the month. After slumping as much as 2.5% during the session, the blue-chip index closed down 1.7% to mark its biggest daily decline since late September, with energy, insurance and mining stocks leading declines.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:41 IST
London stocks slump on further coronavirus lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty

London's FTSE 100 fell to a near-two week low on Thursday as concerns over new coronavirus restrictions and Brexit-related uncertainty prompted investors to book profits after a rally earlier in the month.

After slumping as much as 2.5% during the session, the blue-chip index closed down 1.7% to mark its biggest daily decline since late September, with energy, insurance and mining stocks leading declines. The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.6% with London set to enter a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to tackle a swiftly accelerating second coronavirus wave.

"The issue is what it will actually do to the economy, and the fact that the UK is sort of backtracking on the progress that's been made is not a good sign for the economic recovery," said Greg Swenson, founding partner of Brigg Macadam, a London-based investment bank. After tracking gains in global equities for two straight weeks on hopes of more U.S. stimulus, UK stocks have also come under pressure this week as a Brexit trade deal remains elusive.

European Union leaders agreed to extend Brexit trade talks for few weeks on Thursday, but also called for no-deal preparations should the troubled negotiations fail. "Markets don't like uncertainty and the fact that a no deal Brexit is looking like a possibility here is not good," Swenson said.

Pub operator Marston's Plc shed 1.4% as it announced job cuts due to the tiered-restrictions. In company news, recruitment agency Hays Plc fell 1.3% after posting a 29% drop in its first-quarter net fees due to the coronavirus crisis.

Business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc and Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc lost 2.4% and 3% in ex-dividend trading. However, AO World Plc surged 30.7% after the online electricals retailer said it expect a 57% increase in first-half revenue on strong consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: I was too fat like UK economy, says Boris Johnson in rousing party speech

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says the Premier League would become boring and fairytales like Leicester Citys 2015-16 title run would be impossible if Project Big Picture came in. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put...

IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been holding on-line sessions this week with a...

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. There are 1,044 active cases in the city as of now, a...

India, Bhutan open new market access for select farm commodities

India and Bhutan have opened a new market access for select farm commodities between the two countries, according to the Union Agriculture MinistryIndia can now export tomato, onion and okra to Bhutan, which in turn will get the market acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020