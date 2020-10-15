Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rise in operational expense 'necessary devil', but savings on other fronts to offset this cost: PVR

Ushering in a new era of movie watching, the Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from Thursday within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:52 IST
Rise in operational expense 'necessary devil', but savings on other fronts to offset this cost: PVR

Leading multiplex operator PVR, which is all set to reopen from Friday after nearly seven months for public screening, has said cost savings on account of lesser manpower, truncated food and beverages menu and other costs will make up for rise in operational expenses due to mandatory standard operating procedure (SoP). Multiplexes and cinema halls will also face some other challenges as they need to spend addition time on cleaning and sanitisation immediately after shows get over and then have to be ready for the next screening.

To woo cinema lovers back to auditorium, PVR along with its channel partners are incentivising the customers by announcing 30 per cent discount on gift cards and special offers to 10 million privilege cardholders. Besides, PVR is also working on a pricing matrix that includes a ticket price of as low as Rs 69 for old and rerun films.  "Smaller cities would have larger discounts and in the larger city, we are also looking at discounting but to a lesser degree," PVR Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI.

Terming the increase in operation expenditure (opex) as a "necessary devil", he said it could not be avoided. The company has incurred capital expenditure as well in procuring certain equipment and other products including sanitisation machines all over the cinema chain.  "As far as the increase is concerned, we have to cut corners somewhere else. So of course, we are not looking at full staff capacity at the moment because we know that our occupancies may be low to begin with," Bijli said.  Fewer shows means lesser power consumption, fewer truncated menu means lesser food costs, he explained. "So, somebody will have to strike a balance and you have to make up for this increase in opex because you cannot simply avoid it,” he said. PVR has conducted dry run on Thursday by having a special screening for its employees and COVID-19 warriors such as police personnel, doctors, nurses etc.

"We are opening from tomorrow," he said while expecting business normalcy to return only after new releases. Assuring viewers on health safety front, Bijli said that PVR has even gone a step beyond those guidelines issued by the government.

"We have in the last few months adopted best practices from the GCF, which is the Global Cinema Federation, from across the world. And we have actually added, I would say at least 20 to 30 per cent, more safeguards and guidelines. Safety is paramount," he said. PVR Cinemas, India's largest film exhibitor with 845 screens in 176 properties across 71 cities, on Wednesday said 10 states and four union territories have given their go-ahead for the reopening of cinemas.

Accordingly, PVR is starting operations in 487 screens and hoping that other states will soon give their green signal too.  Ushering in a new era of movie watching, the Union government allowed multiplexes, cinema halls and theatres to reopen from Thursday within the framework of a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs). The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) left it to states to take a final call on the matter.  The SoPs mandated by the Union government include one seat distance in halls, 50 per cent capacity, masks at all time, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees celsius. Under the new SoP, the cleaning time of an auditorium has also gone up as it has to be properly sanitised before another show.

"As far as cleaning time is concerned, we will be taking the double-time. Normally, our turnaround time is 20 minutes and require 40 minutes now to sanitise and clean each and every auditorium after the show,” he said adding that it would allow them to accommodate at least four shows a day. Moreover, timing has to be changed as some states have put a time limit in the night for commercial activities and multiplexes cannot run show after that period.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says the Premier League would become boring and fairytales like Leicester Citys 2015-16 title run would be impossible if Project Big Picture came in. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put...

IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been holding on-line sessions this week with a...

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. There are 1,044 active cases in the city as of now, a...

India, Bhutan open new market access for select farm commodities

India and Bhutan have opened a new market access for select farm commodities between the two countries, according to the Union Agriculture MinistryIndia can now export tomato, onion and okra to Bhutan, which in turn will get the market acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020