Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mindtree Q2 net profit rises 88 pc to Rs 253.7 cr; to roll out salary hike from Jan 1

IT firm Mindtree on Thursday posted a 87.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.7 crore for the September 2020 quarter, and said it was confident of continuing its growth momentum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:52 IST
Mindtree Q2 net profit rises 88 pc to Rs 253.7 cr; to roll out salary hike from Jan 1

IT firm Mindtree on Thursday posted a 87.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.7 crore for the September 2020 quarter, and said it was confident of continuing its growth momentum. The company, which had registered a net profit of Rs 135 crore in the September 2019 quarter, will also roll out salary hikes with effect from January 1, 2021.

The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenue grow marginally to Rs 1,926 crore in the September 2020 quarter from Rs 1,914.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company attributed the strong growth in profits to operational efficiencies.

"The world is slowly emerging from the challenges caused by the pandemic...we achieved our commitment of delivering profitable growth, quarter-over-quarter, and also successfully navigating through the challenging business environment," Mindtree Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee told reporters in a virtual briefing. He added that the company's pipeline continues to be strong. "Also with the broad growth, we are also seeing a healthy win ratio." He also said that on the demand side, the company is seeing momentum as customers are looking for solutions to tackle near-term challenges as well as embark on a transformational journey for future growth.

"We anticipate growth momentum for the next quarter, despite it being a seasonally weak quarter, with revenue momentum on track and our continued focus on driving operational efficiencies," he said. Chatterjee said the company has a healthy orderbook of USD 694 million (in first half) and has a robust pipeline also. "We are optimistic to continue our growth momentum in the third quarter." The firm signed deals with total contract value (TCV) worth USD 303 million in the second quarter.

Chatterjee noted the company completed its promotion cycle in the second quarter, and will undertake salary increments effective January 1, 2021. He added that the increase will be in line with industry standards, and that the company will continue to hire based on business requirements.

Mindtree had 21,827 employees at the end of the September quarter with trailing 12-month attrition at 13.8 per cent. In dollar terms, net profit rose 79.2 per cent to USD 34.3 million, while revenue declined by 3.7 per cent to USD 261 million in the September 2020 quarter over the year-ago period. At the end of the September 2020 quarter, the company's active client base stood at 283, and eight new clients were added during the quarter, the filing said.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share. North America market contributed 77.4 per cent of Mindtree's revenue in the September 2020 quarter, while Continental Europe, UK and Ireland, and Asia Pacific contributed 7.5 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively.

Shares of Mindtree on Thursday closed at Rs 1,427.55 apiece on the BSE, down 8.11 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hasenhuettl says Project Big Picture would create boring Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl says the Premier League would become boring and fairytales like Leicester Citys 2015-16 title run would be impossible if Project Big Picture came in. Premier League clubs on Wednesday rejected plans put...

IOC gives assurance to sports bodies that Tokyo is on track

The International Olympic Committee tried to assure dozens of international sports federations on Thursday that the postponed Tokyo Games will open on July 23. The IOC and Tokyo organizers have been holding on-line sessions this week with a...

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, toll crosses 200-mark

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the toll to 201 while 83 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 13,477 in the Union territory on Thursday, a health bulletin stated. There are 1,044 active cases in the city as of now, a...

India, Bhutan open new market access for select farm commodities

India and Bhutan have opened a new market access for select farm commodities between the two countries, according to the Union Agriculture MinistryIndia can now export tomato, onion and okra to Bhutan, which in turn will get the market acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020