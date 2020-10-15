Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter unblocks Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter election campaign account was unblocked on Thursday after the social media campaign temporarily restricted it saying a video from the account about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son violated its rules. The video posted by the @TeamTrump account referred to a New York Post story from Wednesday that contained alleged details of Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company and said the former vice president had met with an adviser of the company.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 22:38 IST
Twitter unblocks Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter election campaign account was unblocked on Thursday after the social media campaign temporarily restricted it saying a video from the account about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son violated its rules.

The video posted by the @TeamTrump account referred to a New York Post story from Wednesday that contained alleged details of Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company and said the former vice president had met with an adviser of the company. The Trump campaign, with 2.2 million followers, said in a new tweet it was "re-posting the video Twitter doesn’t want you to watch." Twitter did not respond to a request for a comment about why the account had been unblocked.

"Joe Biden is a liar who has been ripping off our country for years," the video was captioned. Twitter said earlier the video violated its rules against posting private information, adding the account may need to delete the post in order to continue tweeting.

"It's going to all end up in a big lawsuit and there are things that can happen that are very severe that I'd rather not see happen, but it's probably going to have to," Trump said, when asked about the move by Twitter. Twitter said on Wednesday the Post story violated its "hacked materials" policy, which bars the distribution of content obtained through hacking that contains private information or trade secrets, or puts people at risk of physical harm.

Facebook Inc and Twitter took proactive steps on Wednesday to restrict dissemination of the Post story in the hours after it was published. Twitter had placed similar restrictions on the account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday, after she shared the Post story.

Other Twitter, users, including a journalist, said their accounts had been suspended because they had posted a link to the New York Post story. The accounts were unblocked after they deleted the offending tweets. After Twitter imposed the restrictions, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee moved to subpoena Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey.

Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Republican senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley said the committee will vote on sending the subpoena on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and plans to have Dorsey in front of the committee by Oct. 23. Dorsey said on Twitter Wednesday "our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha, Andhra Police to launch joint anti-maoist operations in border areas

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday mutually agreed to cooperate and launch joint operations in border areas to counter Left Wing Extremism, officials said. The director general of police of both the states held discussions over vi...

U.S. Senate's McConnell says it is 'reprehensible' that social media platforms blocked stories

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday it was absolutely reprehensible that social media platforms had blocked stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son.Ther...

Civic body takes action on construction firm for pollution-related offence

A penalty worth Rs 50,000 was imposed on a construction firm for allegedly violating pollution control norms in Dwarka, officials said on Thursday. In order to combat air and dust pollution around the main hotspot Dwarka, authorities in th...

Johnson to set out UK's Brexit approach on Friday, Frost says

Britains chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said he was disappointed by the European Unions conclusions on the state of the exit negotiations and said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would set out his approach on Friday.The European Union put...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020