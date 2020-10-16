Left Menu
Naxals set loader and dumpers on fire in Chatra district

Tandwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashutosh Satyam said around 15 Naxalites entered the Bachra railway sliding on Thursday night and to scare away the workers engaged in coal loading fired in the air. The workers fled the spot in fear after which the Naxalites set a loader and two dumpers on fire, the police said.

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha said police have started an investigation into the incident.

