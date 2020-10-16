Naxals set loader and dumpers on fire in Chatra district

Armed Naxalites set a loader and two dumpers on fire at Bachra railway siding of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in the district, police said on Friday. Tandwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashutosh Satyam said around 15 Naxalites entered the Bachra railway sliding on Thursday night and to scare away the workers engaged in coal loading fired in the air.

The workers fled the spot in fear after which the Naxalites set a loader and two dumpers on fire, the police said. The Tandwa SDPO rushed to the spot after getting the information. The fire was extinguished by the fire brigade personnel.

Superintendent of Police Rishabh Jha said police have started an investigation into the incident.